Residents fume as sewage mars Putheri Lake in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Putheri Lake in Pallavaram was found foaming on Sunday morning, spurring concerns about unabated pollution in the water body. Spread over 10.45 acres, the lake is among the major water bodies in suburban Chennai, falling under the Tambaram corporation. Excess water from Periya Eri drains through Putheri Lake and Kilkattalai into Pallikaranai marshlands.

The Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of pollution in the lake based on a TNIE report dated March 3, 2020. In a judgement dated July 18, 2022, NGT passed a number of directions to various departments to bring pollution in the lake under control.

However, activists have alleged that the order was not properly implemented by authorities. “Putheri Lake acts as a major channel for draining excess rainwater. Yet, the authorities have always remained tight-lipped regarding steps taken to restore the water body. Sewage continues to be discharged into both Putheri Lake and Periya Eri,” said David Manohar, a local resident and activist.

“Sewage sediment accumulated under the water hyacinths on the lake has led to the foaming,” said a corporation worker to TNIE. The Tambaram corporation has begun clearing the water hyacinths, and the water channel will be covered with nylon nets to prevent foaming altogether. R Alagumeena, Tambaram corporation commissioner, told TNIE, “We are unaware of the exact reason behind the foaming, but there is no serious issue here. The pollution control board has collected water samples for testing. Based on their report, we will take further action.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Putheri Lake in Pallavaram was found foaming on Sunday morning, spurring concerns about unabated pollution in the water body. Spread over 10.45 acres, the lake is among the major water bodies in suburban Chennai, falling under the Tambaram corporation. Excess water from Periya Eri drains through Putheri Lake and Kilkattalai into Pallikaranai marshlands. The Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of pollution in the lake based on a TNIE report dated March 3, 2020. In a judgement dated July 18, 2022, NGT passed a number of directions to various departments to bring pollution in the lake under control. However, activists have alleged that the order was not properly implemented by authorities. “Putheri Lake acts as a major channel for draining excess rainwater. Yet, the authorities have always remained tight-lipped regarding steps taken to restore the water body. Sewage continues to be discharged into both Putheri Lake and Periya Eri,” said David Manohar, a local resident and activist.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Sewage sediment accumulated under the water hyacinths on the lake has led to the foaming,” said a corporation worker to TNIE. The Tambaram corporation has begun clearing the water hyacinths, and the water channel will be covered with nylon nets to prevent foaming altogether. R Alagumeena, Tambaram corporation commissioner, told TNIE, “We are unaware of the exact reason behind the foaming, but there is no serious issue here. The pollution control board has collected water samples for testing. Based on their report, we will take further action.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp