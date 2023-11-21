Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's 4-km race track gets ready as Formula 4 around the corner

A special race track is being laid for 3.8 km at an initial cost of Rs 6 crore. The track will span across Flag Staff Road, Kamarajar Promenade, Swami Sivananda Salai and Anna Salai.

Published: 21st November 2023 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Construction works around Island Grounds are expected to be completed by the end of November, say officials | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified preparatory works for the first-of-its-kind Formula 4 racing event to be held on December 9 and 10 at Island Grounds. The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) in association with the city corporation is preparing a dedicated street circuit for the racing event. 

A special race track is being laid for 3.8 km at an initial cost of Rs 6 crore. The track will span across Flag Staff Road, Kamarajar Promenade, Swami Sivananda Salai and Anna Salai. “It is being developed strictly adhering to the recommendations made by the consultant,” said Corporation Chief Engineer S Rajendiran. As per international standards, the racing track needs to be entirely flat and 13 metres wide.

The corporation is removing the median at Sivananda Salai, and elevating roads in Anna Salai to meet the track requirements. SDAT will place crash barricades along the track. A special workshop for the cars and two separate galleries with a seating capacity of 100 each, are being readied at Island Grounds. The event is expected to draw a lot of visitors. The public can also witness the racing event along the track. Giant LED screens will be set up in several places to live telecast the event.

“The corporation is working on a war footing despite the rain. The works are expected to be completed by the end of November,” said G S Sameeran, Joint Commissioner (Works). According to sources, Chief Minister MK Stalin will flag off the event near the Sir Thomas Munro Statue in Anna Salai. “Just like with the Chess Olympiad earlier, the upcoming Formula 4 event will also put Chennai on the global map,” said Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan. 

