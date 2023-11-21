IIT-Madras unveils platform to collate info on incubators

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST), an Institute of Eminence Research Centre at IIT Madras, has developed India’s first information platform on incubators and accelerators.

The platform, developed in partnership with YNOS, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up, contains comprehensive information on incubators and accelerators, which play an important role in helping start-ups navigate an uncertain entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Though India has nearly 1,000 active incubators until now, the information about them are scattered and not easily available in a single location. Entrepreneurs have to spend a lot of time and effort to identify the incubator most suitable for their start-up.

Called ‘Incubators’, this AI-powered platform, developed by CREST, will help start-up founders to identify incubators and accelerators across India and shortlist one that best fits their requirements, said a press release from IIT Madras.

Incubation is a very critical phase in the start-up life-cycle. Choosing the right incubator can significantly contribute to the success of the start-ups. The Incubators Platform can also benefit the CEOs and managers of incubation centres to get the attention of start-up founders for their incubation centres and benchmark themselves against comparable incubators and constantly improve their effectiveness. Other stake holders associated with the development of the start-up ecosystem such as educational institutions, government and funding agencies, would also benefit from this platform, it added.

