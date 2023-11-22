Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Youth murders man who killed father 22 years ago

According to police, Chezhian was returning from work on Monday, when he was hacked to death by a gang using knives.

Published: 22nd November 2023 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To avenge his father’s death, a 22-year-old man, along with his associates, hacked a history-sheeter, Chezhian of Erukkancheri, to death near Red Hills here on Monday night.

The prime suspect and three others surrendered before police on Tuesday morning. 

According to police, Chezhian was returning from work on Monday, when he was hacked to death by a gang using knives. Following an inquiry, police found Chezhian was a history-sheeter who was arrested for murdering one Prabhakaran in 2001. Out on bail, he was involved in the murder of Prabhakaran’s brother and was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment. He has been working in a private company after receiving bail three years ago. 

The prime accused in Chezhian’s murder, identified as Sathish Kumar, is Prabhakaran’s son. On Tuesday, Sathish Kumar and three others - Vishal, Appu and Mahesh - surrendered at the Red Hills police station. All four have been arrested and further probe is on.  

