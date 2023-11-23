Check into the cricket circus

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: One breezy morning, when Joy Bhattacharjya was sitting under the sun reading a newspaper and sipping coffee, his phone rang. The orator and quizzer wears the hat of an author once again after that phone call. “An old friend of mine from college had called, she works with HarperCollins. She asked me, ‘Why don’t you write a book for us? What would you like to write about if you had an empty slate?’,” he shares.

Having set his profession in cricket, covering Indian Cricket for broadcast and being the former team director of Kolkata Knight Riders, Joy exactly knew how and what to fill in that slate. “I can’t even think of doing this alone. And the man that I’d love to do this with me is Abhishek,” answers Joy. Abhishek Mukherjee is a cricket statistician, columnist, and analyst. Admiring each other’s work for a long time now, the duo came together to write and publish a book titled The Great Indian Cricket Circus which holds “amazing stats, facts and everything in between”.

Cricket and beyond

Following a career is one thing and to be able to write about everything that is seen and learnt during that time is another. “When I think of cricket, the first word that comes to my mind is ‘mad house’. The diversity, the support, the game, and the fans, it has every sort of character. I know that this is the right word,” shares Abhishek when asked about the title of the book, while Joy adds, “Cricket is a variety of things other than just playing cricket. It’s like a circus with many different facets.” He also believes that in Indian cricket, there is so much colour that has to be put on the title. Besides the title, the subject of the book in itself is enticing — Indian cricket. The book contains a list of interesting facts put together in a certain pattern.

Since Joy and Abhishek have a similar background in quizzing, it was a starting point to come up with pointers and eventually the list. Talking about it, Joy says, “We put down the subjects first and then we started populating those lists. As you start doing these lists, what happens is that new lists also start coming up in a very organic manner.” Like this, a total of 70+ ideas were listed and the team worked their way through that. Fifty-two areas were covered as chapters in the book talking about various topics such as celebrities who were cricketers earlier, maharajas who played cricket, movies about Indian cricketers, and so on.

“There were some clusters that we rejected because there was not enough content. We also didn’t want to be the ones who didn’t check out,” says Abhishek. Though their experience was a major factor in putting down words in black and white, Joy and Abhishek fact-checked every piece of information that went into print — referring to books, online publications, and also a few first-hand sources. When the sources contradicted, the chapters were not pursued. Abhishek notes, “I really wish we did not have to discard chapters because of lack of evidence.”

Second innings

After collecting all the required materials, the duo started writing the book in late 2021. The book was launched in September this year. One of the favourite chapters mentioned by the pair is “Butterfly Effect which changed the course of Indian Cricket” and also the chapters that talk about the interruption of animals on the pitch and the story of cricketers and their love for food. “The food chapter starts with biryani, and I love biryani so it has to be my favourite and it was fun working on it,” shares Abhishek.

Just like every other person in the country who is crazy about cricket, the duo set their career in this craziness, which is translated in the book. “The amount of content that is available on cricket, I don’t think any other sport has,” says Joy while leaving a hint of wanting to write a part two of the book adding all the topics that were left out. Just as how he was approached for the first book, Joy is expecting a call from the publishers for a second and to continue his work with Abhishek.

