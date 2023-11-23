Home Cities Chennai

Rains expected in Chennai, various parts of Tamil Nadu till Friday

Corporation staff monitoring the situation 24x7; several other districts also to witness heavy rain

Published: 23rd November 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Stanley Nagar inundated by rain water. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

Heavy rains are expected to continue in various parts of the state till Friday. In the past 11 hours ending 7.30 pm on Wednesday, Pudukottai recorded the highest rainfall of 12 cm

According to the regional meteorological centre, heavy rains are expected in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts on Thursday. On the next day, heavy rain is forecast for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi and Tiruvallur districts

Cuddalore and Valparai areas recorded 4.1 cm and 2.6 cm of rainfall respectively. Meanwhile, Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam in Chennai city recorded 2.8 mm and 2.2 mm of rainfall respectively

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to remain generally cloudy. Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur, and the temperature is likely to hover between 25 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, the weather bulletin read

As works for metro rail and other departments are underway in St Thomas Mount, Poonnamallee, Arcot Road, Porur, areas around T Nagar, Greenways Road, RK Mutt Road and OMR, the Chennai city corporation has decided to take up immediate measures to drain stagnant rain water in these areas, the civic body said in a press release on Wednesday. The release added that the corporation staff are monitoring the situation 24x7, and have managed to reduce the number of areas having water stagnation from around 500 to 37

