Actor Mansoor Ali Khan 'apologises' for derogatory remarks against Trisha but...

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who is facing backlash for his misogynistic and unsavoury remarks against his 'Leo' co-star Trisha Krishnan, on Friday apologized to the actress. The National Commission for Women (NCW) had lodged a police complaint against the actor over the remarks he made during an interview that went viral.

Mansoor Ali Khan released a statement apologising but he also made an unusual comment. He said, "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding."

Read the full statement here:

The actor, known for his negative roles in Tamil films, had appeared before the city police on Thursday in connection with the cases registered against him. Earlier in the day, Mansoor had put out a video to say that he did not abscond after the police summoned him to appear on Thursday. He then presented himself before the All Women Police Station at Thousand Lights on Thursday evening for an inquiry in relation to the case.

In an interview, Mansoor expressed dismay over bedroom scenes not figuring with Trisha in the blockbuster film 'Leo' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with actor Vijay in the lead role and Trisha as co-star.

"When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought I would carry her to the bedroom just like I did other actresses in my earlier movies," Mansoor said. He further said "I have done so many rape scenes and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't show Trisha to me on the sets during the shoot in Kashmir."

READ MORE | Celebrities condemn Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan's 'rape comment' about Trisha

After the video of his remarks went viral, actor Trisha condemned his remarks and the NCW asked the Tamil Nadu police to take action against Mansoor. Trisha wrote on X: "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

NCW member and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar also hit out at the actor over his comments, posting on X, "Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a blot in our society."

Following this, cases were registered under section 354 (intent to outrage modesty) and section 509 (uttering words, gesturing, or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) against him.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mansoor had refused to apologise and said that the South Indian Artistes’ Association had made a grave mistake by demanding a public apology. He also said that ‘rape scene’ does not translate into rape in real life.

(With inputs from Express News Service and PTI)

