‘Tamil Nadu will reach net zero target by 2060’, says Indian Green Building Council chairman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Green Building Council announced India’s first ‘net zero carbon’ rating system to support the market’s transformation towards total decarbonisation of the building sector.

“The rating is designed to encourage the use of low-embodied carbon materials, optimise the buildings’ performance using passive features, and use of on-site and off-site renewable energy systems to reduce or off-set the carbon emissions associated with the buildings,” said Gurmit Singh Arora, Chairman of Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

D-Day for Sustainability CII's IGBC, in collaboration with The TN Govt, has officially inaugurated the GBC 2023



Visit India's largest expo and explore over 1000+ green products and technologies at CTC, Chennai, on 23,24,&25 November 2023



November 23, 2023

He was speaking at a three-day annual flagship conference — Green Building Congress 2023 — hosted by CII’s IGBC and the state government. The rating system (pilot version) is designed for both buildings, including airports, educational institutions, healthcare, hospitality and residential.

Unlike new projects, existing buildings are already standing structures and the emphasis typically shifts towards optimising operational efficiency and offsetting operational carbon emission. Recognising the constraints related to offsetting embodied carbon in existing buildings, the net zero carbon compliance approach places complete emphasis on operational carbon.

Operational carbon encompasses the emission generated during the day-to-day functioning of the buildings and its associated environment. Tamil Nadu is keen to take the green route and aims to reach the net zero target a decade ahead of 2070, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said.

Speaking after releasing the annual report for 2022-2023 of IGBC, Rajaa said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin has been continuously monitoring the expedition of material of construction and careful about consumption. The government is open to ideas and we request IGBC and the stakeholders to bring ideas to enable the state to become much more sustainable and green.”

