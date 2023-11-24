Thank ‘U’ flyover: Motorists in south east Chennai may escape traffic snarls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Much to the relief of southeastern Chennai motorists, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a U-shaped flyover near the Indira Nagar MRTS station on Rajiv Gandhi Salai on Thursday. The flyover has been constructed by TN Road Development Company at a cost of Rs 18.5 crore. The width of the flyover is 7.5 meters and service lanes spanning 120 meters have been provided on each side.

The 237-meter-long two-lane unidirectional flyover aims at improving vehicle movement by allowing motorists from the Tidel Park signal to make a “U” turn towards Adyar and other areas through the Indira Nagar junction. Consequently, the traffic signal, which had permitted a right turn for vehicles moving from Tidel Park to Adyar at Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue street since its installation in February 2018, has been closed. This closure has made the 3.2-km stretch of OMR between Madhya Kailash and Tidel Park junction a signal-free stretch, restoring the corridor to its previous state. As per official data, more than 1.5 lakh vehicles use OMR a day.

A highways official said, “Travel time for motorists going to Adyar, Kotturpuram, Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar, and other areas from Velachery and Taramani SRP Tools will be reduced by 20 to 30 minutes, thereby improving overall vehicle movement.” S Singaravelan, a resident of Kottivakkam, said “Commutation during rush hour was a nightmare in the past few years. The flyover will significantly benefit motorists heading towards LB Road and RA Puram.”

A few residents of Adyar and Besant Nagar travelling from SRP Tool junction used to take ECR to enter LB Road via Jayanthi signal, thereby disrupting vehicles moving towards Kottivakkam and Palavakkam. “The right turn at Tidel Park should not be closed immediately,” he added.

With the aim of reducing traffic congestion on OMR and other arterial roads, a total of Rs 108.13 crore have been allocated for the “Development of comprehensive integrated traffic infrastructure at Tidel Park junction,” which includes the construction of “U”-shaped flyovers at Tidel Park and Indira Nagar Junctions on OMR. A GO was issued in November 2019, and construction began in 2020. The projects were delayed due to the lockdown and the shift of electrical and underground drainage pipelines, the official said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Much to the relief of southeastern Chennai motorists, Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a U-shaped flyover near the Indira Nagar MRTS station on Rajiv Gandhi Salai on Thursday. The flyover has been constructed by TN Road Development Company at a cost of Rs 18.5 crore. The width of the flyover is 7.5 meters and service lanes spanning 120 meters have been provided on each side. The 237-meter-long two-lane unidirectional flyover aims at improving vehicle movement by allowing motorists from the Tidel Park signal to make a “U” turn towards Adyar and other areas through the Indira Nagar junction. Consequently, the traffic signal, which had permitted a right turn for vehicles moving from Tidel Park to Adyar at Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue street since its installation in February 2018, has been closed. This closure has made the 3.2-km stretch of OMR between Madhya Kailash and Tidel Park junction a signal-free stretch, restoring the corridor to its previous state. As per official data, more than 1.5 lakh vehicles use OMR a day. A highways official said, “Travel time for motorists going to Adyar, Kotturpuram, Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar, and other areas from Velachery and Taramani SRP Tools will be reduced by 20 to 30 minutes, thereby improving overall vehicle movement.” S Singaravelan, a resident of Kottivakkam, said “Commutation during rush hour was a nightmare in the past few years. The flyover will significantly benefit motorists heading towards LB Road and RA Puram.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A few residents of Adyar and Besant Nagar travelling from SRP Tool junction used to take ECR to enter LB Road via Jayanthi signal, thereby disrupting vehicles moving towards Kottivakkam and Palavakkam. “The right turn at Tidel Park should not be closed immediately,” he added. With the aim of reducing traffic congestion on OMR and other arterial roads, a total of Rs 108.13 crore have been allocated for the “Development of comprehensive integrated traffic infrastructure at Tidel Park junction,” which includes the construction of “U”-shaped flyovers at Tidel Park and Indira Nagar Junctions on OMR. A GO was issued in November 2019, and construction began in 2020. The projects were delayed due to the lockdown and the shift of electrical and underground drainage pipelines, the official said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp