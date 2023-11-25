A conclave on cardiac care held in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet announced the setting up of Heart Institute on the inauguration of the Kauvery International Cardiology Conclave 2023, held at ITC Grand Chola on November 18 and 19. The Institute was unveiled by Padmashri recipient Dr KM Cherian, underscoring its unyielding commitment to advancing and promoting awareness in cardiac sciences, the Kauvery Heart Institute to set new benchmarks in world-class healthcare delivery.

The conclave showcased ground-breaking developments in the field. Renowned speakers, cutting-edge research presentations, and discussions on the latest advancements in cardiac care that marked the two-day event. The response from over 250 delegates was overwhelmingly positive, reflecting the conclave’s pivotal role in fostering collaboration and disseminating crucial knowledge in the pursuit of improved health care outcomes.

Eminent national speakers from India and from across the globe further enriched the diversity of perspectives and expertise shared during the event. The topics covered ranged from coronary artery disease, structural heart disease, PCI & cardiogenic shock, and cardiac electrophysiology, to heart and lung transplant, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of the latest developments in the field.

Kauvery Hospital also honoured doctors for their exemplary contribution — Dr AR Raghuram in the field of Cardiothoracic surgery, Dr Mullasari Ajit S in the field of Interventional Cardiology, Dr Raghavan Subramaniyam in the field of Paediatric Cardiology, and Dr TR Muralidharan in the field of Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals said, “This international conclave will enable the clinical talent to collaborate with international doctors by embracing and leveraging the strengths of international colleagues to create an environment that benefits better clinical outcomes for our patients.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet announced the setting up of Heart Institute on the inauguration of the Kauvery International Cardiology Conclave 2023, held at ITC Grand Chola on November 18 and 19. The Institute was unveiled by Padmashri recipient Dr KM Cherian, underscoring its unyielding commitment to advancing and promoting awareness in cardiac sciences, the Kauvery Heart Institute to set new benchmarks in world-class healthcare delivery. The conclave showcased ground-breaking developments in the field. Renowned speakers, cutting-edge research presentations, and discussions on the latest advancements in cardiac care that marked the two-day event. The response from over 250 delegates was overwhelmingly positive, reflecting the conclave’s pivotal role in fostering collaboration and disseminating crucial knowledge in the pursuit of improved health care outcomes. Eminent national speakers from India and from across the globe further enriched the diversity of perspectives and expertise shared during the event. The topics covered ranged from coronary artery disease, structural heart disease, PCI & cardiogenic shock, and cardiac electrophysiology, to heart and lung transplant, offering attendees a comprehensive understanding of the latest developments in the field.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kauvery Hospital also honoured doctors for their exemplary contribution — Dr AR Raghuram in the field of Cardiothoracic surgery, Dr Mullasari Ajit S in the field of Interventional Cardiology, Dr Raghavan Subramaniyam in the field of Paediatric Cardiology, and Dr TR Muralidharan in the field of Interventional Cardiology and Electrophysiology. Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals said, “This international conclave will enable the clinical talent to collaborate with international doctors by embracing and leveraging the strengths of international colleagues to create an environment that benefits better clinical outcomes for our patients.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp