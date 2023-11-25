Unique knee surgery at Rathi Med Specialty Hospital in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A unique knee preservation procedure, 3-D Knee Preservation and Meniscus Restoration, to address common knee pain has been performed for the first time by Dr Ragunanthan, director of Rathi Med Specialty Hospital in Chennai.

This approach was developed by Dr Ragunanthan, who has extensive expertise in knee preservation and meniscus restoration, having led various studies and performed such procedures in hundreds of patients. In recent times, for patients who are younger than 60 years, knee replacement is discouraged as their higher demands are not matched by the surgery. The longevity of knee replacement in younger patients is also considerably less. Hence, there is a need for alternative treatment. To address this, Dr Ragunanthan, over the years, developed this 3-D procedure.

The problems in meniscus, alignment and cartilage are thoroughly assessed in 3D and a plan is developed to restore and repair the meniscus, regrow the cartilage with advanced stem cell and PRF therapy, and restore the alignment of the knee, thereby making all alternations at the same time. Dr Raghunanthan said, “Across the globe, there are many people living with severe knee pain but never pay much attention to it.

Later it leads to early wear and tear of the meniscus, an important supporting structure for the knee cartilage, and impacts the quality of life. Our unique procedure comes as a boon for people who are seeking the right solution to battle their pain.” He added this procedure can prevent the condition from worsening, thus avoiding the need for knee replacement surgery at a younger age.

Although it can be challenging, these advanced procedures and techniques help ensure immediate pain relief and preserve the knee joint for a longer time. “We also reposition the meniscus into the joint, in cases where it is severely dislodged, thereby salvaging the knee and its function. We anchor it and use techniques like stem cells and plasma therapy to regenerate the cartilage,” he said. Post-surgery, the patient can return to a normal lifestyle, even resuming activities like running, hiking, squatting, and sitting cross-legged.

