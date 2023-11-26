Tamil Nadu: Soon, tribal hostels’ food fund to be based on biometric attendance

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare hostels in the state will soon see a change in their functioning as the department is planning to revamp the distribution of feeding charges to them and improve the facilities. There are nearly 1 lakh students staying at more than 1,300 hostels run by the department. At present, the feeding charges for the students are released after the wardens submit the bills at the end of the month. “In many cases, the disbursal of the amount is delayed as the bills are not submitted on time. To prevent this, the department has decided to release the amount based on biometric attendance of students,” said an official.

The government recently increased the monthly feeding charges per student from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400 for school hostels and from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,500 for college hostels. While the long-term demand to increase the feeding charges has been done, the biometric system will address the timely distribution of funds and prevent allegations that wardens are paying from their pockets to feed the children, added the officials.

The department had earlier released a tender to install a comprehensive hostel management system with CCTVs and biometric systems at a cost of Rs 27 crore.

The department has also started the works to install smart boards and build interactive classrooms in 188 college hostels in the state at the cost of Rs 4 crore. “This facility will be used to conduct classes for students to hone their language and personality skills to increase their employability. The classes will be arranged by the department free of cost. The scheme carried out by Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited (TAHDCO) will also be expanded to hostels with higher secondary hostels soon,” added the official.

