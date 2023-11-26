Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu: Soon, tribal hostels’ food fund to be based on biometric attendance

The government recently increased the monthly feeding charges per student from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400 for school hostels and from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,500 for college hostels.

Published: 26th November 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

The government increased monthly feeding charges per student from `1,000 to `1,400 for school hostels and from `1,100 to `1,500 for college hostels | Express

The government increased monthly feeding charges per student from `1,000 to `1,400 for school hostels and from `1,100 to `1,500 for college hostels | Express

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare hostels in the state will soon see a change in their functioning as the department is planning to revamp the distribution of feeding charges to them and improve the facilities. There are nearly 1 lakh students staying at more than 1,300 hostels run by the department. At present, the feeding charges for the students are released after the wardens submit the bills at the end of the month. “In many cases, the disbursal of the amount is delayed as the bills are not submitted on time. To prevent this, the department has decided to release the amount based on biometric attendance of students,” said an official.

The government recently increased the monthly feeding charges per student from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400 for school hostels and from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,500 for college hostels. While the long-term demand to increase the feeding charges has been done, the biometric system will address the timely distribution of funds and prevent allegations that wardens are paying from their pockets to feed the children, added the officials.
The department had earlier released a tender to install a comprehensive hostel management system with CCTVs and biometric systems at a cost of Rs 27 crore.

The department has also started the works to install smart boards and build interactive classrooms in 188 college hostels in the state at the cost of Rs 4 crore. “This facility will be used to conduct classes for students to hone their language and personality skills to increase their employability. The classes will be arranged by the department free of cost. The scheme carried out by Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited (TAHDCO) will also be expanded to hostels with higher secondary hostels soon,” added the official.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
feeding charges school hostel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp