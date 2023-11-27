A dreamy journey of music & poem

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hopping from one old bookshop to another, Dr Mohan Kumar fell in love with the world of words and books at the age of eight. Once, at nine years old, when he was on the lookout to buy books and learn new words, he was stopped by a salesman at a popular bookstore in the city. “He told me that I don’t look like a person who could buy a new book,” says Dr Mohan. Decades later, the same bookstore was the venue for the launch of Dr Mohan’s book of poetry, Seasons of Love.

Just like experiencing different seasons in a year, love too has seasons (phases), believes the author. The book was written when Mohan was at different stages of love for the last 15 years. Having been on this journey in writing for that many years, he says, “This is the first of many more to come.” The book is now being translated into Tamil and will be released soon. While some of his poems are like the lyrics of a song and written with a tune in mind, Dr Mohan, a physician by profession, says, “I plan to release them as songs in the future.”

One to many mediums

The idea of releasing his works as songs was long planned, thanks to his brother Kalyan, a well-known choreographer in the Indian dance industry. “Kalyan used to send me the music he was choreographing before the release,” and listening to that music and tune, Dr Mohan wrote poems and songs inspired by the happenings in his own life.

Published by Knowrap Imprints, the book has a poem for every situation. ‘Unread’ talks about people who are found in the corner of the room at a party. ‘He walks through life like an unread book. A million words just waiting for a look…’ ‘White Knight’s in Trouble’ talks about how it is always Prince Charming coming in as a saviour for a damsel in distress. Dr Mohan writes, ‘No one here to understand his need Is there someone to pay him heed?’ These two poems are the author’s favourite.

Providing a platform

As someone who started writing at a young age, Dr Mohan wants to give a platform for other youngsters. With this belief, he collaborated with 22-year-old Emily Peet for illustration. “I like to pick up books that look colourful on the shelves. The same is translated in this book. The illustration goes very well with the poems. My thoughts are very neatly put in design,” he shares.

Advising budding writers and designers, he shares, “Practice your art every day. The more you practice the finer you will get.” Latha, the publisher, adds, “This is very well conveyed in the book because there were no edits and the message was precisely delivered.”

Growing up on the streets of Kodambakkam to setting his livelihood in the UK, the journey is now complete. “I visited the same bookstore from where the salesman sent me away and signed the first copy. It has come a full circle,” wraps up Dr Mohan.



