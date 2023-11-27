Chennai: Pocso case accused caught after six-month search

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was arrested under the Pocso Act on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl with a mental disability near Neelankarai. The case was filed six months ago and the suspect had been absconding since then.

Police sources said that the 13-year-old had gone to a shop nearby and was returning home during a day in May this year, when the suspect, Suthanthiran, called her from inside his house. “He showed her a candy and asked her to come inside the house. The suspect then sexually harassed the child,” they added.

When her parents returned from work later in the day, they found her unwell and enquired as to what happened. Upon hearing of the harassment, the parents filed a police complaint. After a search for the absconding suspect that lasted six months, the police managed to nab Suthanthiran from his own house on Saturday. He was subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was arrested under the Pocso Act on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl with a mental disability near Neelankarai. The case was filed six months ago and the suspect had been absconding since then. Police sources said that the 13-year-old had gone to a shop nearby and was returning home during a day in May this year, when the suspect, Suthanthiran, called her from inside his house. “He showed her a candy and asked her to come inside the house. The suspect then sexually harassed the child,” they added. When her parents returned from work later in the day, they found her unwell and enquired as to what happened. Upon hearing of the harassment, the parents filed a police complaint. After a search for the absconding suspect that lasted six months, the police managed to nab Suthanthiran from his own house on Saturday. He was subsequently remanded in judicial custody.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp