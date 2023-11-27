Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Pocso case accused caught after six-month search

Police sources said that the 13-year-old had gone to a shop and was returning home when the suspect, Suthanthiran, called her from inside his house. The suspect then sexually harassed the child.

Published: 27th November 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

child sexual abuse-child-rape-POCSO-sexualharassment

Representational image. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 30-year-old man was arrested under the Pocso Act on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl with a mental disability near Neelankarai. The case was filed six months ago and the suspect had been absconding since then.

Police sources said that the 13-year-old had gone to a shop nearby and was returning home during a day in May this year, when the suspect, Suthanthiran, called her from inside his house. “He showed her a candy and asked her to come inside the house. The suspect then sexually harassed the child,” they added.

When her parents returned from work later in the day, they found her unwell and enquired as to what happened. Upon hearing of the harassment, the parents filed a police complaint. After a search for the absconding suspect that lasted six months, the police managed to nab Suthanthiran from his own house on Saturday. He was subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pocso Act Sexual harrasment mental disability

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp