Chennai corporation begins mass immunisation, census of stray canines

CHENNAI: After a rabid dog attacked over two dozen people in Chennai last week, the corporation has intensified measures to keep a tab on the rising stray dog population and to prevent the spread of rabies. As part of this, the civic body kick-started the long-overdue mass immunisation and comprehensive stray dog census in Royapuram on Monday.

Seven teams were formed for the process and the corporation aims to rope in more volunteers in the coming days. During the drive, stray dogs will be administered doses of Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Ivermectin, which is used to ward off ectoparasites and endoparasites.

Each of the seven teams will cover around 130 stray dogs daily, a release from the corporation read. Though the corporation has estimated the stray dog population to be around 93,000 by extrapolating previous figures, the actual figure is expected to be higher.

