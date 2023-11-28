Spotlight on culture and heritage

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the hallowed halls of The Music Academy, a gathering breathed life into the vibrant culture and heritage of the Telugu community. This event surpassed geographical boundaries, weaving together Telugu communities from around the world in a celebration that echoed with cultural pride. The occasion, a tribute to the three decades of relentless dedication by the World Telugu Federation, unfolded, inviting Telugu-speaking individuals from across the city to pay homage to the language that nurtured them.

With excitement spilling through her words, Indira Dutt, president of the World Telugu Federation, delivered the welcome address, where she said, “We consistently organise events for the Telugu community worldwide. In commemorating the 30th anniversary celebrations this year, we take pride in presenting memorial awards to individuals who have rendered exceptional service, making our community proud through their commendable contributions.”

The event witnessed the presence of M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President of India, as the chief guest, who, while addressing the crowd with his humorous use of words, highlighted the richness of the language and the importance of nurturing and teaching the young generation the need to learn their own mother tongue.

As the lights dimmed and the hall was swallowed in silence, excited whispers emerged from the crowds, all awaiting to witness the line-up of performances celebrating the grandeur of their language. The event commenced with a Kuchipudi dance performed by Nrutya Darpana from Hyderabad. The talented team showcased an exquisite ‘Ardhanarishwaram’ performance, seamlessly executed by nine dancers, and spoke about the tale of Lord Shiva and Goddess Paravati. Following this mesmerising display, Dakshinatya Arts Academy, Hyderabad, took the stage with a compelling street play titled ‘Telugu Vaibhavam’.

The play unfolded as a poignant journey through the origin and evolution of the Telugu language, highlighting the significant contributions of the language and its community to various milestones in the country, including the freedom struggle.

