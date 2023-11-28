Two interior decorators die as car rams bus near Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men who were travelling to Kovalam died after the driver of their car lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with a speeding bus near Chengalpattu in the wee hours of Monday. The deceased, Deepak (23) and Rupesh (24) resided in Maraimalai Nagar and worked as interior decorators of venues for weddings and other events.

Police said the deceased and their friends Naveen (23), Rohith (22) and Gokul (22) were travelling on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam road towards Kovalam in the wee hours of Monday. “Around 1 am, Deepak, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle. The car jumped lanes and collided head-on with a private bus plying towards Chennai,” a senior police officer said.

While Deepak died on the spot, Rupesh succumbed to his injuries later at a hospital. The remaining three friends have also been hospitalised. Guduvanchery traffic investigation police registered a case and sent the bodies to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Two men who were travelling to Kovalam died after the driver of their car lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with a speeding bus near Chengalpattu in the wee hours of Monday. The deceased, Deepak (23) and Rupesh (24) resided in Maraimalai Nagar and worked as interior decorators of venues for weddings and other events. Police said the deceased and their friends Naveen (23), Rohith (22) and Gokul (22) were travelling on the Vandalur-Kelambakkam road towards Kovalam in the wee hours of Monday. “Around 1 am, Deepak, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the vehicle. The car jumped lanes and collided head-on with a private bus plying towards Chennai,” a senior police officer said. While Deepak died on the spot, Rupesh succumbed to his injuries later at a hospital. The remaining three friends have also been hospitalised. Guduvanchery traffic investigation police registered a case and sent the bodies to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp