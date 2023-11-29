Grand celebrations on a pioneer’s birthday   

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just as the dark clouds made way for the sun to mark its presence, ending the streak of rains, and bringing in a new dawn on Tuesday, the friends, well-wishers, and family members of Dr HV Hande came together to celebrate his 97th birthday. Born on November 28, 1927, Dr Hande is a medical practitioner, politician, and author.

Celebrating the nonagenarians at the Hande Hospital was a gathering of hundreds. Starting with a puja of Lord Ganesha swathed in sandalwood paste, Hande was flooded with wishes, praises, and flowers.

“Hande has proved to several generations of doctors that one can be a doctor and read the Constitution of India. It was he who wrote every aspect of the 42nd Amendment in detail which is a masterpiece,” said Dr JS Rajkumar, chief laparoscopic surgeon. He added that Dr Hande treated patients even when he was the Health Minister of the state and continues to do so even at this age. “It is a sign that you live and die as a physician,” he noted.

Concurring, Jackulin, a nurse at Hande Hospital, said, “Hande sir is a very good doctor. He charges patients based on their affordability and treats some for free. He believes that the hospital is like a family to every patient. He has a great memory, remembers every person, and event.”

Discussing the politician that Hande was, Prof CMK Reddy quipped, “When Hande was a minister, the big trouble was that he was always on time for events and meetings, unlike other politicians.” Appreciating his qualities, Reddy pointed out that Hande played a major role in organising the treatment of the then chief minister MGR in the USA.

Artistes dressed as MGR and Dr BR Ambedkar made an appearance. (Photo | P Jawahar)

The gathering also saw some dressed like MGR and Dr BR Ambedkar, whom Dr Hande admired. “Seeing people dressed as iconic personalities, who were close to you brings happiness and also the memories shared with them. On the 97th birthday of Hande sir, we wanted to give him joy,” said Jothieswaran who brought in these artistes.

As much as an applauded politician, he is also a father of two. “He is a fantastic storyteller who always has a message connecting to the common people making everyone feel important,” shared Dr Viswanath Hande, a physician and Dr Hande’s son. Beaming with pride he said, “They don’t make people like him anymore.”

Of all the roles that he plays in his daily life, Dr Hande is attached to the author title added to his name. Having Mangalurean roots, he translated the Ramayanam written by Kambar originally in Tamil into English prose. “This is the most satisfying role for me. Other things will come and go but the book is permanent. This is my contribution to Tamil literature. Even one of the political opponents appreciated my work.” said Dr Hande.

As the event came to an end, he shared a message to every citizen of the country, “Walk towards making this country corruption-free.”



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Just as the dark clouds made way for the sun to mark its presence, ending the streak of rains, and bringing in a new dawn on Tuesday, the friends, well-wishers, and family members of Dr HV Hande came together to celebrate his 97th birthday. Born on November 28, 1927, Dr Hande is a medical practitioner, politician, and author. Celebrating the nonagenarians at the Hande Hospital was a gathering of hundreds. Starting with a puja of Lord Ganesha swathed in sandalwood paste, Hande was flooded with wishes, praises, and flowers. “Hande has proved to several generations of doctors that one can be a doctor and read the Constitution of India. It was he who wrote every aspect of the 42nd Amendment in detail which is a masterpiece,” said Dr JS Rajkumar, chief laparoscopic surgeon. He added that Dr Hande treated patients even when he was the Health Minister of the state and continues to do so even at this age. “It is a sign that you live and die as a physician,” he noted. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Concurring, Jackulin, a nurse at Hande Hospital, said, “Hande sir is a very good doctor. He charges patients based on their affordability and treats some for free. He believes that the hospital is like a family to every patient. He has a great memory, remembers every person, and event.” Discussing the politician that Hande was, Prof CMK Reddy quipped, “When Hande was a minister, the big trouble was that he was always on time for events and meetings, unlike other politicians.” Appreciating his qualities, Reddy pointed out that Hande played a major role in organising the treatment of the then chief minister MGR in the USA. Artistes dressed as MGR and Dr BR Ambedkar made an appearance. (Photo | P Jawahar) The gathering also saw some dressed like MGR and Dr BR Ambedkar, whom Dr Hande admired. “Seeing people dressed as iconic personalities, who were close to you brings happiness and also the memories shared with them. On the 97th birthday of Hande sir, we wanted to give him joy,” said Jothieswaran who brought in these artistes. As much as an applauded politician, he is also a father of two. “He is a fantastic storyteller who always has a message connecting to the common people making everyone feel important,” shared Dr Viswanath Hande, a physician and Dr Hande’s son. Beaming with pride he said, “They don’t make people like him anymore.” Of all the roles that he plays in his daily life, Dr Hande is attached to the author title added to his name. Having Mangalurean roots, he translated the Ramayanam written by Kambar originally in Tamil into English prose. “This is the most satisfying role for me. Other things will come and go but the book is permanent. This is my contribution to Tamil literature. Even one of the political opponents appreciated my work.” said Dr Hande. As the event came to an end, he shared a message to every citizen of the country, “Walk towards making this country corruption-free.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp