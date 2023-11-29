Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu: 36-year-old man arrested under Pocso for rape

The father grew suspicious of Moorthi and his friend after inquiring the matter with Kamala and thus lodged a complaint on Monday.

Published: 29th November 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 36-year-old man was arrested by the city police on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl with a mental disability in October. The accused, Moorthy, was a neighbour of the victim, Kamala (name changed).

The issue came to light when the girl’s neighbours informed her father that Kamala was seen on a bike with Moorthi and his friend.

The father grew suspicious of Moorthi and his friend after inquiring about the matter with Kamala and thus lodged a complaint on Monday. The police took the girl’s statement and sent her for a medical check-up.

Based on the findings, a case has been registered under sections 5(l) r/w 6 of the Pocso Act and 506(i) of the IPC. After an inquiry, Moorthy was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday. A search is on to nab Moorthi’s friend.

