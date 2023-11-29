Three steal TV, gas cylinder from friend’s house, arrested by Chennai police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MGR Nagar police arrested three men, including a history sheeter, for allegedly stealing valuables from their friend’s house on Sunday. The suspects have been identified as R Ranjith (28), S Manikandan (25), a history sheeter, and R Nesamani (20).

Sources said the group had gone to the house on Sunday night following an invitation from their friend Balaji (43). As they were talking, an argument broke out when the group demanded money from Balaji to buy alcohol. When he refused, they allegedly attacked him and stole two mobile phones, one TV, a gas cylinder and Rs 1,800 in cash before fleeing the spot.

Balaji’s neighbours rushed him to a hospital where he was admitted for treatment. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the three by analysing CCTV footage from the locality. A search is on to nab the other four men. Inquiries revealed that Manikandan has 20 cases against him.

