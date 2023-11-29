Home Cities Chennai

Three steal TV, gas cylinder from friend’s house, arrested by Chennai police

The group had gone to the house on Sunday night following an invitation from their friend Balaji. As they were talking, an argument broke out when the group demanded money from Balaji to buy alcohol.

Published: 29th November 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The MGR Nagar police arrested three men, including a history sheeter, for allegedly stealing valuables from their friend’s house on Sunday. The suspects have been identified as R Ranjith (28), S Manikandan (25), a history sheeter, and R Nesamani (20). 

Sources said the group had gone to the house on Sunday night following an invitation from their friend Balaji (43). As they were talking, an argument broke out when the group demanded money from Balaji to buy alcohol. When he refused, they allegedly attacked him and stole two mobile phones, one TV, a gas cylinder and Rs 1,800 in cash before fleeing the spot.

Balaji’s neighbours rushed him to a hospital where he was admitted for treatment. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the three by analysing CCTV footage from the locality. A search is on to nab the other four men. Inquiries revealed that Manikandan has 20 cases against him.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stealing theft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp