Home Cities Chennai

2013 forgery case in Chennai binned after seven-year delay in filing charge sheet

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, in a recent order, said that the bounden duty of the court and the prosecution is to ‘prevent unreasonable delay’.

Published: 30th November 2023 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

cases-files-folders-documents-pendingcases-pendingfiles

Representational image (Pexels)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flaying the police for an unreasonable delay of seven years for filing a final report in a forgery case, the Madras High Court quashed the proceedings pending before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Chennai saying that permitting continuance of the prosecution and trial would be total abuse of the process of law.

In a petition filed by Yohann J Setna seeking to quash the proceedings in a forgery case, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, in a recent order, said that the bounden duty of the court and the prosecution is to ‘prevent unreasonable delay’ and a purpose of the right to a speedy trial is intended to ‘avoid oppression and prevent delay’ by imposing on the courts and the prosecution an obligation to proceed with reasonable dispatch.

The cybercrime cell of Chennai city police registered an FIR for forgery against Yohann, who was working as a sporting manager in a motorsport firm, based on a complaint filed by Vivek Ponnusamy alleging that Yohann had morphed a video on motorsport featuring his role as a co-drive, and thereby causing disrepute to him.

The complaint was lodged in 2013 and the FIR was also registered in the same year. However, the police filed the charge sheet in the case only in 2020, after a delay of seven years without any explanation.

Justice Ilanthiraiyan noted the prosecution had failed to initiate the trial proceedings for the past seven years even though there was no lapse on part of the petitioner. 

“Thus, permitting the first respondent (police) to continue with prosecution and trial any further would be total abuse of process of law,” the judge concluded and observed that the trial court should not have taken cognizance of the matter as the final report, for the delay of seven years.

Finding that no offence was made out for forgery under sections 465 and 469 of IPC and the case is barred by limitation, the judge quashed the proceedings.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp