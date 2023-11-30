A musical appeal for amity  

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The current world is split into several fragments. While some countries are at war, others are appealing for a truce. Of the many who are affected in a condition like this, are kids. Supporting them and calling for peace with a musical production Prayer for Peace is the Chennai Children’s Choir, a NalandaWay Choir Project.

Coming up with a thematic production for the first time this year, the founder of NalandaWay Foundation Sriram V says, “This new production has come from the thought that there is so much violence, what we see in Palestine, especially children being killed. There is a sense of powerlessness.” The choir will present songs on oneness, tolerance, peace, and justice.

The one-hour production includes poetry, storytelling, and harmony singing. Trained in Carnatic, Hindustani, Western and folk music, the children will be presenting works by Rabindranath Tagore, Mahakavi Bharathi, and Annamacharya among others. “The children will be performing in seven different languages, including Urdu and English. Some of these languages are unknown (to) and not spoken by them,” shares Sriram.

The children are extremely excited to be performing second time after the pandemic, and have been practising for this evening for the last four months. They were involved in every step of the way, from song selection to finalising the sequences from it. “The children in this choir belong to the marginalised community and the autistic spectrum, and are differently abled,” says Sriram, adding that the primary objective of this initiative is to develop life skills.

An audition was opened for the students of the government school in the city. After attending two rounds of the selection process, students, mostly aged 10 to 19, were chosen. “They are part of the choir for three to four years and then graduate with a graduation certificate at a ceremony held every year,” says the founder. While musicians from outside are called upon to train the kids in voice culture and specific ragas, the in-house music trainer is Manjula Ponnapalli. Classes are conducted every Sunday at NalandaWay’s premises in RA Puram.

Manjula along with Ajay trained these 21 children. The singers will be dressed in traditional attires in popping green and purple colours for the event, whose purpose, Sriram says, is exposure for the children to perform in a different environment and also, “This is an opportunity to share the feelings, emotions and the need for peace. Music has a sense of healing so we expect the people who come get some hope.”

The event will be held today at The Music Academy Mini Hall at 7 pm Tickets: Rs 200. To book, visit bookmyshow.com

For details, call: 9884698268

