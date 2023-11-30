Chembarambakkam surplus release hiked to 1,500 cusecs, residents advised caution

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In response to the escalating water levels at reservoirs, the Water Resources Department (WRD) increased the amount of surplus water discharged from Chembarambakkam Lake from 200 cusecs to 1500 cusecs on Wednesday.

The decision was taken in the wake of the lake’s storage reaching 22.35 feet, nearing its full capacity of 24 feet. A senior official informed TNIE, “Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas has led to the reservoirs reaching their maximum capacity.”

Additionally, the WRD discharged 200 cusecs of surplus water from Red Hills.

Residents in low-lying areas along the Adyar River are advised to take precautionary measures.

District collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur have issued alerts, urging residents to stay safe amid the increased volume of water discharge from reservoirs.

