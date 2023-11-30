Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Bid to outsource CM’s breakfast scheme catches staff unaware

The scheme for schools within corporation limits, which is currently implemented by women's self-help groups, will be now handed over to a private party.

Published: 30th November 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

CM’s breakfast scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin enjoys breakfast with students of Panchayat Union Middle School in Thirukkuvalai. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai corporation took a decision to outsource the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme on Wednesday despite dissent from a few opposition parties and alliance partners of DMK.

The scheme for schools within corporation limits, which is currently implemented by women's self-help groups, will be now handed over to a private party. The move is expected to cost the civic body around Rs 19 crore annually.

A resolution to this effect was passed in the council meeting and separate tenders will be floated for each region (North, Central and South). When the resolution was tabled in the meeting, councillors from Left parties urged Mayor to drop the plan.

“The scheme is being executed through contractors in all corporations in TN, except Chennai. We are only following the standard procedure,” Mayor R Priya told the council.

Meanwhile, the decision caught the breakfast scheme workers unaware. The SHG members said they were unaware of the development until speaking to TNIE. 

Though the corporation’s resolution stated that “considering the livelihood of SHG workers, they will be reemployed in the same Amma Unavagam from where they were transferred”, the workers are not convinced as following their transfer last year, new employees were appointed at the canteens.

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss issued a statement saying the corporation should withdraw the resolution immediately.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Breakfast scheme Chennai Corporatio

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp