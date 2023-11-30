Chennai: Bid to outsource CM’s breakfast scheme catches staff unaware

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai corporation took a decision to outsource the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme on Wednesday despite dissent from a few opposition parties and alliance partners of DMK.

The scheme for schools within corporation limits, which is currently implemented by women's self-help groups, will be now handed over to a private party. The move is expected to cost the civic body around Rs 19 crore annually.

A resolution to this effect was passed in the council meeting and separate tenders will be floated for each region (North, Central and South). When the resolution was tabled in the meeting, councillors from Left parties urged Mayor to drop the plan.

“The scheme is being executed through contractors in all corporations in TN, except Chennai. We are only following the standard procedure,” Mayor R Priya told the council.

Meanwhile, the decision caught the breakfast scheme workers unaware. The SHG members said they were unaware of the development until speaking to TNIE.

Though the corporation’s resolution stated that “considering the livelihood of SHG workers, they will be reemployed in the same Amma Unavagam from where they were transferred”, the workers are not convinced as following their transfer last year, new employees were appointed at the canteens.

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss issued a statement saying the corporation should withdraw the resolution immediately.

