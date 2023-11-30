Do Chennaites feel safe outside?

Archita Raghu Diya Maria George and Sonu M Kothari By

CHENNAI: Even as the city reels from the November 19 incident, a recent survey by Numbeo, a crowd-sourced online database, ranked Chennai 133rd safe city worldwide, much above Bengaluru, Delhi and Indore. But do Chennaiites really feel safe?

Swetha Sudhakar C, founder, Born2Win organisation

Chennai provides livelihood to people speaking all languages, coming from different places and castes. It tries to provide safety and security to all. I love the city, but there are a lot of things to improve. a lot of them in the trans community are involved in sex work. For them, safety isn’t ensured in the same way as others. Recently, a trans person was murdered in Kanchipuram. No media gave prominence to the news. This make us question the safety of everyone.

Shalin Maria Lawrence, writer, intersectional feminist, Dalit activist

I don’t feel Chennai or any other city in India is safe. I have been walking alone from my teens in the streets of the city and urban and rural areas. I have never felt comfortable. Because every time there is this fear that someone might molest you intentionally, caress or grope you from behind, and say obscene things about you. It has happened to my grandmother, mother, and me and I don’t think anything has changed. With this, how can we say that Chennai is the safest? Once, I was standing outside a mall, and at around 8 pm, a bike came and the guy passed obscene comments about me. This is experienced by a lot of women. Even in the daytime, you can’t take public transport, because they will grope and molest you on the train or a bus. All of this happens very casually. I was born and brought up in the city, I have travelled, walked, and stood alone on the roads and it is not safe.

Gabrial Gladson I, artist

Chennai has been and is indeed a safe place for women. It is a metropolitan city and most of the products and services are within arm’s reach. In recent times, Chennai has become a city where judgments are not made based on attire or lifestyle, making it a safe space for not just women, but people of all communities to be themselves. It is indeed true to say that this city never sleeps, and I think the fact that people are free to express themselves makes this city stand out.

Monica M, social worker

Over 25 years of my life in Chennai, there’s no place I’d rather say is safest in the country. I have been to other metro cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi, but I always feel Chennai is the safest of all. I had bitter incidents in Bangalore and Hyderabad. For me, this city is the safest place in the whole world, where I can take the last metro or roam in the city at midnight. Even if something happens, then the police reach the spot in about five minutes.

Karunya, student

As a woman, living in Chennai isn’t easy. A big reason for this is the culture and city’s infrastructure. Safety feels like a luxury. Whether it’s a lonely street or a crowded mall, a sense of vulnerability persists. Over the years, I have experienced several instances of harassment, as men ogle and leer. On public transport, I have often faced verbal abuse from men. I also feel uneasy and unsafe walking alone at night. In my opinion, authorities could be doing more to make the city safer for women.

Anirudh Anand, product development consultant

I think Chennai is relatively a safer city to live in. I’ve known people from other cities and they never had issues here regarding safety. I’ve only known women who grew up here and our households already impose restrictions. But even then, I find Chennai to be better than other metros, based on data from media.

Chandra Sundar, a corporation worker

I have never felt any threat walking around at any time of the day in Chennai. Born here, I have always had a sense of safety and protection. I am also blessed in a way because I am always surrounded by people who are there to support me. I work the morning shift, I sweep roads and I have never had any complaints. Even if I feel any, my supervisor makes sure that the issue is solved. I don’t fear working or attending a function and walking home late at night.

Inputs by Archita Raghu, Diya Maria George, Sonu M Kothari and Sreelakshmi S Nair

