Formula 4 night street race event: Madras HC tells TN govt to show permissions

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court has asked the state government to furnish details of permission obtained from the state and central agencies and departments concerned for conducting the Formula 4 and Indian Racing League Night Street Race on December 9 and 10 in Chennai.

The direction was given by the bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq when a petition seeking to stay the conduct of the race came up for hearing.

Appearing for the petitioner Dr Shri Harish of Tondiarpet, senior counsel Narmadha Sampath argued that holding a car race from the Island Grounds and through Anna Salai, Sivananda Salai, Napier Bridge and Flag Staff Road would affect the public life and the noise pollution would severely affect the patients at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital at Omandurar.

Moreover, if the roads are cordoned off for two days to hold the event, it would cause severe hardship and inconvenience to the general public.

Since the Flag Staff Road is entirely an Army area, it would also cause a serious threat to the integrity of the earmarked region and disturb the effective functioning of the officers, she said.

However, Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram submitted that necessary clearance had been obtained from the agencies and departments concerned; and consultations were held with the defence forces regarding the race.

He informed the court that noise control devices would be fitted on the race vehicles, and this venue was selected so that the general public would get a chance to witness such an event.

The court adjourned the case to Thursday.

