The fight for little  joys

Archita Raghu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A full-sleeve jacket, a pepper spray or pocket knife, a protective group of female friends, and the ingrained kernel of apprehension and fear — this checklist marks every woman’s bar-hopping journey. Yet, this pursuit of a night of fun with friends, and peace in public spaces is always punctuated with instances of harassment, leering, and comments.

For 30-year-old Sandhya, as soon she enters a bar in the city, she feels like she is constantly being watched. The prying stares and leers follow her shorts or dress as she manoeuvers crowds, or lights a cigarette in a quiet nook in the neighbourhood. “Worst of all judged for being a “culture-less” woman. I can be in the pub one day and be in the temple the next. Entering into a pub, and having fun with my friends doesn’t make me a bad woman,” she says.

These questions of being a “bad woman”, moral policing, and instances of harassment have surfaced following the November 19 incident, where few popular Tamil news channels hounded and shamed women at a restobar in Nandanam. On the night of the World Cup finals, a scuffle broke out between inebriated men and bar staff, but the media coverage focused on prying into the lives of the women pub-goers present, without their consent. As per the women’s testimonies, the police stood by silently as this took place.

express illustration

One thread runs through these experiences — public spaces seem to be designed by men for men, and merely existing, breathing and laughing in public spaces is difficult for women. All the seven women that CE spoke to brought up the issue of dressing boiling to personal choice and society’s character assassination of women who don’t fit into boxes. Like Sandhya, university student Meenakshi recalls an incident at a popular up-scale restobar. When her friend went to the washroom, a 60-year-old man approached her. Despite declining his advances, he sent a bartender and others to ask for Meenakshi’s number and Instagram details.

In another pub, she recalls instances of being inappropriately touched and when “we (friends and I) go for parties, men there used to judge our dressing multiple times. People used to follow us after parties and come to the place where we would wait for autos. Because we are dancing and chilling, they think we are callgirls,” the Kerala-based student says.

As Shilpa Phadke, writes in Why Loiter?: Women And Risk On Mumbai Streets, “When a woman is attacked in a public space—the question of what she was doing there in the first place is inevitably asked, along with variations on the theme—what she was wearing and whom she was with. Concerns about the safety of women then are essentially about sexual safety and not safety from theft or accident or even murder.”

Barred from public spaces

Vishwani, who used to work in the PR team at a pub in the city, has witnessed several instances of harassment, from watching an inebriated man groping a woman while exiting a bar to a popular celebrity inappropriately touching women. The 25-year-old says bars can often be “dark places.” “I’ve seen bartenders are not able to do anything, when things like this happen. They need to be swift enough.” Recalling an instance of feeling uncomfortable with another PR manager to a potential business client, she says, “The staff should be more professional so they can see what is going wrong, too.”

Outside pubs and restobars, women are constantly morally policed, hounded with the questions of ‘what would your parents say’ or with control masqueraded as preventative measures. While travelling on a 29C, which plys between Adyar and Perambur, Meenakshi says, “I have been kicked out of the bus when a man grabbed my body, as commuters said don’t make a scene.” She adds that in her experiences, fellow women or commuters never show their support.

Often, the deep-rooted issue of policing dressing choices begins at home and follows women to colleges, and other public spaces. On the issue of dress code, a college student, Riya shares, that a senior professor said “We should not provoke anyone with our dressing or create a scene.”

Of media and misogyny

After the November 19 incident, several citizens took to social media to express their outrage, and many others shared their experiences. While watching the news, Sandhya constantly hears questions like ‘Oh, your boyfriend knows you are here (in bars)? Your brother? Your mother and father?” To this, she answers: “But why should they know? Why can’t I choose my own life and happiness? That’s how I feel whenever I see this news. She is there with her own money, what’s your problem?”

As the Network of Women in Media, India’s statement condemning the mediapersons says, “The business of news media is to hold the powerful accountable and not to be moral police interfering with the private lives of citizens, particularly women. It is shameful that these channels have chosen to abuse the power and reach their roles as journalists give them.”

Flagging the issue of how some users have bashed the women, advocate Jothilakshmi VS says, “One comment that said ‘avanga kovil la vilakku ethithuirrkanum (they should be in temples lighting lamps)’. Society does not even change in 2023.” From the gang rape of Bilkis Bano to the recent comment from actor Mansoor Ali Khan on wanting a “bedroom scene” with actor Trisha in a film, the violence on women’s bodies continue.

Citing a 2022 report, Jothilakshmi says, that in the past few decades, femicides were recorded as being the highest with over 80,000 women being killed every day, “We live in a time where women are being killed every day but the title of the (November 19) reports were that ‘Naked Women ran out of bars’.” She adds that while the journalists have been booked under these sections, collectively, we need to work with people’s thoughts and unlearn our current ideas.

On the issue of sensitisation, the advocate says, “We have to recognise we are not in a place where we claim, not advanced or democratic enough. Beyond gender, it is about how much space women are given in society by men or other women. You can talk about numbers or laws available but that is not going to give you the results, people have to talk about why women’s presence is important and how it is going to benefit the community, why it is their basic right to be there, people have the constitutional right to be where they like and to do what they like as long as other’s rights are not infringed.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A full-sleeve jacket, a pepper spray or pocket knife, a protective group of female friends, and the ingrained kernel of apprehension and fear — this checklist marks every woman’s bar-hopping journey. Yet, this pursuit of a night of fun with friends, and peace in public spaces is always punctuated with instances of harassment, leering, and comments. For 30-year-old Sandhya, as soon she enters a bar in the city, she feels like she is constantly being watched. The prying stares and leers follow her shorts or dress as she manoeuvers crowds, or lights a cigarette in a quiet nook in the neighbourhood. “Worst of all judged for being a “culture-less” woman. I can be in the pub one day and be in the temple the next. Entering into a pub, and having fun with my friends doesn’t make me a bad woman,” she says. These questions of being a “bad woman”, moral policing, and instances of harassment have surfaced following the November 19 incident, where few popular Tamil news channels hounded and shamed women at a restobar in Nandanam. On the night of the World Cup finals, a scuffle broke out between inebriated men and bar staff, but the media coverage focused on prying into the lives of the women pub-goers present, without their consent. As per the women’s testimonies, the police stood by silently as this took place. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); express illustrationOne thread runs through these experiences — public spaces seem to be designed by men for men, and merely existing, breathing and laughing in public spaces is difficult for women. All the seven women that CE spoke to brought up the issue of dressing boiling to personal choice and society’s character assassination of women who don’t fit into boxes. Like Sandhya, university student Meenakshi recalls an incident at a popular up-scale restobar. When her friend went to the washroom, a 60-year-old man approached her. Despite declining his advances, he sent a bartender and others to ask for Meenakshi’s number and Instagram details. In another pub, she recalls instances of being inappropriately touched and when “we (friends and I) go for parties, men there used to judge our dressing multiple times. People used to follow us after parties and come to the place where we would wait for autos. Because we are dancing and chilling, they think we are callgirls,” the Kerala-based student says. As Shilpa Phadke, writes in Why Loiter?: Women And Risk On Mumbai Streets, “When a woman is attacked in a public space—the question of what she was doing there in the first place is inevitably asked, along with variations on the theme—what she was wearing and whom she was with. Concerns about the safety of women then are essentially about sexual safety and not safety from theft or accident or even murder.” Barred from public spaces Vishwani, who used to work in the PR team at a pub in the city, has witnessed several instances of harassment, from watching an inebriated man groping a woman while exiting a bar to a popular celebrity inappropriately touching women. The 25-year-old says bars can often be “dark places.” “I’ve seen bartenders are not able to do anything, when things like this happen. They need to be swift enough.” Recalling an instance of feeling uncomfortable with another PR manager to a potential business client, she says, “The staff should be more professional so they can see what is going wrong, too.” Outside pubs and restobars, women are constantly morally policed, hounded with the questions of ‘what would your parents say’ or with control masqueraded as preventative measures. While travelling on a 29C, which plys between Adyar and Perambur, Meenakshi says, “I have been kicked out of the bus when a man grabbed my body, as commuters said don’t make a scene.” She adds that in her experiences, fellow women or commuters never show their support. Often, the deep-rooted issue of policing dressing choices begins at home and follows women to colleges, and other public spaces. On the issue of dress code, a college student, Riya shares, that a senior professor said “We should not provoke anyone with our dressing or create a scene.” Of media and misogyny After the November 19 incident, several citizens took to social media to express their outrage, and many others shared their experiences. While watching the news, Sandhya constantly hears questions like ‘Oh, your boyfriend knows you are here (in bars)? Your brother? Your mother and father?” To this, she answers: “But why should they know? Why can’t I choose my own life and happiness? That’s how I feel whenever I see this news. She is there with her own money, what’s your problem?” As the Network of Women in Media, India’s statement condemning the mediapersons says, “The business of news media is to hold the powerful accountable and not to be moral police interfering with the private lives of citizens, particularly women. It is shameful that these channels have chosen to abuse the power and reach their roles as journalists give them.” Flagging the issue of how some users have bashed the women, advocate Jothilakshmi VS says, “One comment that said ‘avanga kovil la vilakku ethithuirrkanum (they should be in temples lighting lamps)’. Society does not even change in 2023.” From the gang rape of Bilkis Bano to the recent comment from actor Mansoor Ali Khan on wanting a “bedroom scene” with actor Trisha in a film, the violence on women’s bodies continue. Citing a 2022 report, Jothilakshmi says, that in the past few decades, femicides were recorded as being the highest with over 80,000 women being killed every day, “We live in a time where women are being killed every day but the title of the (November 19) reports were that ‘Naked Women ran out of bars’.” She adds that while the journalists have been booked under these sections, collectively, we need to work with people’s thoughts and unlearn our current ideas. On the issue of sensitisation, the advocate says, “We have to recognise we are not in a place where we claim, not advanced or democratic enough. Beyond gender, it is about how much space women are given in society by men or other women. You can talk about numbers or laws available but that is not going to give you the results, people have to talk about why women’s presence is important and how it is going to benefit the community, why it is their basic right to be there, people have the constitutional right to be where they like and to do what they like as long as other’s rights are not infringed.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp