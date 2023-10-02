Two weeks on, therapy centre staff booked for tying up 3-year-old in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than two weeks after a three-year-old child was found with his hands and legs tied at a therapy centre in Egmore, the police booked the staff members of the centre on September 25. According to Egmore police, the complainant, Syed Nawaz (27) of Thousand Lights, had admitted his son to a private therapy centre in Egmore for speech and cognitive therapy six months ago.

On September 7, when the child’s grandfather went to pick up the child from the centre, he found the boy lying in a corner with his hands and legs tied. When questioned, the staff allegedly told the man that this was part of speech therapy training. When the man told his son, Syed, about it, he filed a police complaint on the same day.

However, the police only filed a CSR. More than two weeks later, an FIR was registered, after the police confirmed the allegations. A police officer said, “We conducted inquiries and only after we could confirm that the child was indeed tied up, we registered a case against the teachers of the therapy centre. It has been registered under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Further probe is underway.”

