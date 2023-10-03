350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s coronation celebrated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indoi Samuday Foundation celebrated the 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s coronation and his visit to Kalikambal temple in Chennai on Monday. Vikramsinha Mohite explained the historical journey Dakshin Digvijay.

“Dakshin Digvijay is a term that is used to describe Chhatrapati Shivaji’s expansion of his kingdom towards the Southern part of India. Due to the expertise of Shivaji, his kingdom included parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh apart from major parts of Maharashtra.”

In 1677, Shivaji entered Karnataka with 30,000 cavalry and 40,000 infantry. Proceeding south, he also captured Vellore and Gingee. Prafulla Ketkar, editor of Organizer, Shivaji Raje Bhonsle, prince of Thanjavur, Maharashtra Abhang Ratna awardee Ganesh Kumar among others took part in the celebration.

CHENNAI: Indoi Samuday Foundation celebrated the 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s coronation and his visit to Kalikambal temple in Chennai on Monday. Vikramsinha Mohite explained the historical journey Dakshin Digvijay. “Dakshin Digvijay is a term that is used to describe Chhatrapati Shivaji’s expansion of his kingdom towards the Southern part of India. Due to the expertise of Shivaji, his kingdom included parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh apart from major parts of Maharashtra.” In 1677, Shivaji entered Karnataka with 30,000 cavalry and 40,000 infantry. Proceeding south, he also captured Vellore and Gingee. Prafulla Ketkar, editor of Organizer, Shivaji Raje Bhonsle, prince of Thanjavur, Maharashtra Abhang Ratna awardee Ganesh Kumar among others took part in the celebration.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });