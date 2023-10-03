Home Cities Chennai

Six-year-old girl killed in road accident

Published: 03rd October 2023 09:31 AM

Road accident

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A six-year-old girl was killed when a lorry hit the bike in which she was travelling with her relatives near Vandalur on Sunday night. The girl died on the spot and the other two are undergoing treatment at a hospital, said the police.

According to Tambaram Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the girl G Avanthika of Arambakkam was a Class I student. On Sunday, Avanthika, along with her parents went to attend a family function in Kandigai. After the function was over, the family left for home on a bike.

The bike was being driven by her relative, Prasad. Another relative, Ajith, was also riding pillion. Avanthika’s parents were on a separate bike. When the trio was near Vandalur, a lorry hit their bike from behind and they fell to the ground, said the police. The lorry driver fled the scene after the accident.

On receiving information, Tambaram TIW police rushed to the spot and sent Avanthika’s body to a government hospital for postmortem and the other two were also taken to the hospital. A case was registered and a hunt has been launched for the lorry driver.

