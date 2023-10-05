Newly married couple dies by suicide in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A couple who got married only four months ago died by suicide at their rented apartment in Perungalathur on Wednesday morning. The deceased are Gayathri (24) from Ramanathapuram and Saravanan (29) from Thoothukudi. Gayathri was working as an IT employee in Semmenchery and Saravanan was working in a tyre manufacturing unit in Oragadam.

“On Wednesday, when Saravanan returned home at around 3 am after his shift, he saw Gayathri lying motionless. After realising that she was dead, Sarvanan also took the extreme step. On hearing the commotion, the neighbours reached their house and on finding the door closed informed the police,” said a senior police officer.

Peerkankaranai police retrieved the bodies and sent them to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. “Gayathri left behind a note claiming that she could not live with Saravanan, adding she tried to adjust for a few months but could not make it work anymore and hence she took the extreme step. After inquiries, we learnt that Saravanan used to drink frequently,” added the police officer. A case has been registered and a probe is on.

