Home Cities Chennai

Newly married couple dies by suicide in Chennai

The deceased are Gayathri (24) from Ramanathapuram and Saravanan (29) from Thoothukudi.

Published: 05th October 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A couple who got married only four months ago died by suicide at their rented apartment in Perungalathur on Wednesday morning. The deceased are Gayathri (24) from Ramanathapuram and Saravanan (29) from Thoothukudi. Gayathri was working as an IT employee in Semmenchery and Saravanan was working in a tyre manufacturing unit in Oragadam.

“On Wednesday, when Saravanan returned home at around 3 am after his shift, he saw Gayathri lying motionless. After realising that she was dead, Sarvanan also took the extreme step. On hearing the commotion, the neighbours reached their house and on finding the door closed informed the police,” said a senior police officer.

Peerkankaranai police retrieved the bodies and sent them to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. “Gayathri left behind a note claiming that she could not live with Saravanan, adding she tried to adjust for a few months but could not make it work anymore and hence she took the extreme step. After inquiries, we learnt that Saravanan used to drink frequently,” added the police officer. A case has been registered and a probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp