Of magic and market mystique

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For tourists visiting Bangkok or Thailand, their itinerary is incomplete without bargaining at multitudes of shops, and encountering new decadent delicacies at the classic night markets till sundown. Inspired by these markets, ADARA’S Sorrel Night Market - Diwali Edit promises to charm Chennaiites on October 6 and 7 at Injambakkam.

Sponsored by Athulya Senior Care and Ishq Me, the night market set in the rustic lanes of Sorrel Gardens promises an experiential night of fun and festivities. After receiving a good response after their first edition on August 12, ADARA is back for round two of this marker, explain organisers Biju Jayadevan and Bavitha Kothari.

This time, they’ve levelled up by adding a storytelling session by writer Janaki Sabesh, a pottery workshop by Shreya Chajjed’s Clarthware, and a sip and paint workshop by artist Rebecca with refreshing kombucha by Div’s Kombucha. “This time we are trying to have something for the children like a storytelling session so that they have something creative to do while they shop,” says Biju.

What to expect

Far from the usual hustle and bustle of exhibitions, Sorrel’s night market aims to draw families, and children to not just indulge in shopping but experience a calming evening. Armed with free entry, it also offers valet parking. “All the exhibitions that you go to in the city are all under closed halls or even outdoors, you don’t see the garden vibe. Sorrel is calm, peaceful and it is beautiful to see all the plants in between where you walk, and stone statues of Buddha, and lights,” explains Bavitha.

From clothing firms like Copper Soul Clothing, Hastha, and Sparsh to Blue Moon Chennai and Allana Designs for jewellery, the market will showcase the talents of artists and artisans across 25-30 stalls, Apart from art stalls and a nursery, it will also feature sustainable brands like Plastic Free Madras and organic farm The Lazy Grasshopper Farm.

Till 11 pm, ADARA hopes to entertain, mystify, and host creative sessions. As Bavitha explains, people will come to Injambakkam so they would like to make an evening out of it rather than just coming to shop. There’s something for everybody here, she signs off.

EVENTS

Day 1

 Storytelling Session by Janaki Sabesh (4-4.30 pm)

 Sip and Paint Workshop by Sip & Paint Chennai (5 pm)

Day 2

Pottery workshop by Clarthware (5-7 pm)

For more details, visit @adara.chennai on Instagram, or contact 9884044608/ 9840024585.

