Tales of tails | Service dogs: Unleashing independence, empathy, and assistance

Sharannya Bajoria By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Service animals are specially trained to provide assistance, support, and companionship to people with physical, emotional, or cognitive impairments. They come in various types, each tailored to meet specific needs. From guide dogs aiding the visually impaired to emotional support animals comforting those with mental health challenges, service animals significantly contribute to a more inclusive and accessible society.

Service dogs are trained to perform very specific tasks such as providing mobility support, detecting seizures, assisting visually or hearing impaired, etc. They are used to provide assistance to only one human at a time. Guide dogs empower individuals with disabilities to lead independent lives. They assist with daily tasks and navigation. Hearing dogs alert individuals with hearing impairments to important sounds, allowing their handlers to navigate the world with increased autonomy. Mobility Assistance dogs assist those with mobility challenges by retrieving items, opening doors, and providing stability.

These service animals enrich their handlers’ lives by acting as social facilitators, encouraging interactions and providing a sense of normalcy for their handlers. This can lead to improved social integration and decreased feelings of isolation. They provide a sense of safety and security to their handlers, particularly for those with conditions like epilepsy, where the animal can provide alerts and assistance during a medical episode.

Service animals play a crucial role in improving the lives of individuals with disabilities, providing valuable assistance and support. Through proper training, and increased awareness, we should propagate the use of service animals, thus fostering a more inclusive and compassionate community.

Sharannya Bajoria

@tailsoflove_blog

Sharannya Bajoria is a class 11 student from Kolkata, who is extremely passionate about animals

CHENNAI: Service animals are specially trained to provide assistance, support, and companionship to people with physical, emotional, or cognitive impairments. They come in various types, each tailored to meet specific needs. From guide dogs aiding the visually impaired to emotional support animals comforting those with mental health challenges, service animals significantly contribute to a more inclusive and accessible society. Service dogs are trained to perform very specific tasks such as providing mobility support, detecting seizures, assisting visually or hearing impaired, etc. They are used to provide assistance to only one human at a time. Guide dogs empower individuals with disabilities to lead independent lives. They assist with daily tasks and navigation. Hearing dogs alert individuals with hearing impairments to important sounds, allowing their handlers to navigate the world with increased autonomy. Mobility Assistance dogs assist those with mobility challenges by retrieving items, opening doors, and providing stability. These service animals enrich their handlers’ lives by acting as social facilitators, encouraging interactions and providing a sense of normalcy for their handlers. This can lead to improved social integration and decreased feelings of isolation. They provide a sense of safety and security to their handlers, particularly for those with conditions like epilepsy, where the animal can provide alerts and assistance during a medical episode.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Service animals play a crucial role in improving the lives of individuals with disabilities, providing valuable assistance and support. Through proper training, and increased awareness, we should propagate the use of service animals, thus fostering a more inclusive and compassionate community. Sharannya Bajoria @tailsoflove_blog Sharannya Bajoria is a class 11 student from Kolkata, who is extremely passionate about animals