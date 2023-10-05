Home Cities Chennai

Three killed in separate road accidents in Chennai

Three men were killed in separate road accidents on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at Jafferkhanpet, Manali, and Vaanagaram respectively.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men were killed in separate road accidents on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at Jafferkhanpet, Manali, and Vaanagaram respectively. In Jafferkhanpet, a software engineer was run over by a bus when he tried to cross the road. Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said the victim, Rishi Gautham, was a native of Dharmapuri and was working in Taramani.

On Wednesday morning, he had returned from his native place on a bus and got down at Jafferkhanpet. When he tried to cross the road, a bus heading to Chennai from Kumbakonam hit him and Rishi died on the spot.The bus driver, Ratchagarajan, was arrested. A case has been registered.In Manali, a security guard employed at a toll plaza was run over by a lorry near Manali on Tuesday.

Red Hills TIW police identified the victim as Jayaprakash (65) of Manali. On Tuesday night, as Jayaprakash was helping lorries park near the toll plaza, a lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and fatally hit him. The lorry driver, Prabhu (31) of Villupuram, has been arrested. A case has been registered.

In Vanagaram, a 43-year-old man was run over by an unidentified vehicle while he was crossing the road.
Poonamallee TIW police identified the victim as Kumar, a welder by profession. A case was registered and a search is on for the vehicle and the driver.

