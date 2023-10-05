Three killed in separate road accidents in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men were killed in separate road accidents on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at Jafferkhanpet, Manali, and Vaanagaram respectively. In Jafferkhanpet, a software engineer was run over by a bus when he tried to cross the road. Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said the victim, Rishi Gautham, was a native of Dharmapuri and was working in Taramani.

On Wednesday morning, he had returned from his native place on a bus and got down at Jafferkhanpet. When he tried to cross the road, a bus heading to Chennai from Kumbakonam hit him and Rishi died on the spot.The bus driver, Ratchagarajan, was arrested. A case has been registered.In Manali, a security guard employed at a toll plaza was run over by a lorry near Manali on Tuesday.

Red Hills TIW police identified the victim as Jayaprakash (65) of Manali. On Tuesday night, as Jayaprakash was helping lorries park near the toll plaza, a lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and fatally hit him. The lorry driver, Prabhu (31) of Villupuram, has been arrested. A case has been registered.

In Vanagaram, a 43-year-old man was run over by an unidentified vehicle while he was crossing the road.

Poonamallee TIW police identified the victim as Kumar, a welder by profession. A case was registered and a search is on for the vehicle and the driver.

