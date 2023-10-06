Tamil Nadu CM hands over autorickshaws to 150 women, transpersons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed new autorickshaws bought with government subsidy of Rs 1 lakh for women and transpersons in Saidapet constituency. He also provided them assistance of Rs 10,000 as initial instalment for the vehicle.

The event was organised as part of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s centenary celebrations. The initiative was also announced in the labour welfare and skill development department’s demand for grants 2022-23. All beneficiaries were members of Tamil Nadu Drivers and Automobile Workshop Workers Welfare Board.

“I was earlier earning around Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 by doing odd jobs. My house rent is Rs 8,000 and I would hardly have any money left for food and other expenses. I am hopeful that driving an autorickshaw will help improve my situation. As people have more awareness about tranpersons now, I think there will be less discrimination,” said P Sandhiya, a tranperson.

Among the 150 beneficiaries, two were tranpersons. “The government has provided us with auto rickshaws so that we are able to earn on our own. While we were working earlier, our monthly income was within Rs 10,000. This scheme will help to increase our income,” said another beneficiary.

