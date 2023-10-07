Home Cities Chennai

2 electrocuted to death near Gummidipoondi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were electrocuted to death on Thursday after the bike they were travelling in allegedly came in contact with a severed electrical line lying on the ground near Gummidipoondi. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each for families of both victims.

The Kavaraipettai police said the deceased, Ramesh (42) of Chinnapuliyur and Ramanaiyya of Puvilampettai (38), were wage labourers. While Ramesh dealt in selling timber wood, Ramanaiyya assisted him. They would travel together on the same bike. On Friday morning, the duo was on its way to Chinnapuliyur village in Tiruvallur district to fell trees. Since it had rained the previous night, an overhead electric cable had snapped and was lying on their path. 

“The bike touched the cable and the duo was electrocuted. In the impact, they were thrown off the bike and fell on the ground. Passersby rushed to their aid. While Ramesh, who was driving, died on the spot, Ramanaiyya was severely injured. Although he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead.”

Both bodies were then sent to the Ponneri Government Hospital for a postmortem examination. The Kavaraipettai police registered a case and an investigation is on. Speaking to TNIE, a TNEB officer said a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each was announced for families of the deceased. “Following a preliminary investigation, a departmental inquiry will commence.”

