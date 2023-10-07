Home Cities Chennai

Cannot track progress of complaints on Chennai Corporation portal, say residents

Many residents complain that they are unable to track the progress of their petitions on the portal and in some cases, petitions are marked completed without any concrete action being taken.

Published: 07th October 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ripon building, chennai corporation

Greater Chennai Corporation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is gearing up to expand Makkalai Thedi Mayor initiative to every zone, many residents complain that they are unable to track the progress of their petitions on the portal and in some cases, petitions are marked completed without any concrete action being taken.

The petitioners are given an acknowledgement slip with a number to track the progress of their petitions, but most people do not receive an SMS with a link to track the progress. “I was provided an acknowledgement slip, but I didn’t know where to track them,” said Niranjan Patnaik P from Tiruvottriyur.
According to officials, many of the issues raised in the meetings pertain to other service departments and are duly forwarded to them for further action. The same is reflected in the portal and can be tracked by the petitioners.

However, activists allege that issues coming under the corporation are also marked completed without any action being taken. Civic activist Raghukumar Choodamani of Perambur had raised complaints about encroachment on the footpath and centre median on Perambur High Road. “Removing encroachments is the duty of the corporation. The issue has been marked as completed in the portal,” said Raghukumar Choodamani. When TNIE visited the spot, the encroachments were present.

The petitioners should be able to track the complaints till it is resolved, said Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam. “The corporation cannot simply forward the complaints to other departments. It defeats the purpose of the initiative. The portal should record the entire progress of the petitions with details of officials concerned so the public can escalate the issue if it remains unresolved, “ he said.

