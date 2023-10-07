Chennai: Three insurance company staff kidnap colleague for dues, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old assistant manager of an insurance firm was allegedly kidnapped by his colleagues from Thiruvanmiyur on Thursday. He was rescued by the police and three men were arrested.

Police identified the victim as K Anand (26), a resident of Tiruvallur district. On Thursday evening, when he stepped out of his office on East Mada Street, a gang of three men in a car kidnapped Anand. The accused were identified as S Parthiban (34), A Nataraj (34) and S Gothandaraman (33), agents of the same insurance company.

“The gang called Anand’s wife from his mobile and demanded `2.50 lakh which he owed them,” said a police officer. Bhuvaneshwari complained to Thiruvanmiyur police. The police traced the gang to a house in Kovilambakkam and nabbed them.

