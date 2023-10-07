Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Three insurance company staff kidnap colleague for dues, arrested

A 37-year-old assistant manager of an insurance firm was allegedly kidnapped by his colleagues from Thiruvanmiyur on Thursday. He was rescued by the police and three men were arrested.

Published: 07th October 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old assistant manager of an insurance firm was allegedly kidnapped by his colleagues from Thiruvanmiyur on Thursday. He was rescued by the police and three men were arrested.

Police identified the victim as K Anand (26), a resident of Tiruvallur district. On Thursday evening, when he stepped out of his office on East Mada Street, a gang of three men in a car kidnapped Anand. The accused were identified as S Parthiban (34), A Nataraj (34) and S Gothandaraman (33), agents of the same insurance company.

“The gang called Anand’s wife from his mobile and demanded `2.50 lakh which he owed them,” said a police officer. Bhuvaneshwari complained to Thiruvanmiyur police. The police traced the gang to a house in Kovilambakkam and nabbed them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp