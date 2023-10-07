Of reality and reality checks

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : As the curtain went up, the audience at Narada Gana Sabha were pulled into a train journey with 68-year-old Akbar Shastri. He preached the importance of household medication to his co-passengers. This was an adaptation of ‘Akbar Shastri’, a short story written by Janakiraman T and among the five short plays staged by Komal Theatre and Karthik Fine Arts on Wednesday.

The short stories were written by eminent Tamil language writers Janakiraman T, Sujatha, Chudamani R, and Komal Swaminathan. “We had done a similar show in Coimbatore and this time, we are doing it in Chennai for the love of theatre and the audience who look forward to theatrical performances,” said Dharini Komal, actor, organiser of the show and owner of Komal Theatre.

The stories performed were written between the 1960s and 1990s and this appealed to a crowd that was approximately aged above 40 years. The claps and cheers for every performance proved that most of the visuals and storylines evoked memories among the spectators.

‘Bimbam’ by Chudamani R talked about women who are tied to societal norms of marriage and their nuanced feelings of wanting to achieve aspirations in life. ‘Kalaiyil Eluntha Udan Kolai’ by Sujatha showed the fear people went through when they report something they have just witnessed and are nowhere involved in the crime. Komal Swaminathan’s ‘Manitha Uravu’ portrayed the reality of relationships. The last play was ‘Suriyan’ by Sujatha written in the 1970s. It indicated how brutal the future could be when parents have to lock their kids within four walls and not let them out in the sun because of environmental factors like ozone depletion, air pollution, and others.

The art and artistes

The challenge faced by the team was to bring in the same essence and feel they get when they read a story. Words build up a story and to live those words in imagination while reading is different than watching it performed live. Coding and capturing the same were the artistes on stage. “To maintain the soul of each story, we tried to maintain the same dialogues and narratives so that it is the same like the scenes we dreamt of while reading,” added Dharini.

Twelve artistes played the role of twenty-four characters. With a three-to-nine ratio, the actresses shined as they appeared in multiple roles leaving a mark with each of them. Krithika Shurajit, who was a part of three plays, was well appreciated by the audience. Along with organising, Dharini multi-tasked as she also played the role of a yearning mother in ‘Manitha Uravu’.

As all the performances came to an end, the curtains rolled up once again to get feedback from the audience. “Acting, technical support, scene setting, make-up, and the choice of short stories complimented each other. The actors did not play the character but have lived them,” said actor Delhi Ganesh. While the other guest, Nalli Kuppusamy Chetti shared, “The actors were so pleasing in their characters that I couldn’t recognise them when they appeared in other stories.” Looking at the performances and how the actors went into the skin of each character it was agreed upon unanimously that the “future of theatre is in great hands.”

CHENNAI : As the curtain went up, the audience at Narada Gana Sabha were pulled into a train journey with 68-year-old Akbar Shastri. He preached the importance of household medication to his co-passengers. This was an adaptation of ‘Akbar Shastri’, a short story written by Janakiraman T and among the five short plays staged by Komal Theatre and Karthik Fine Arts on Wednesday. The short stories were written by eminent Tamil language writers Janakiraman T, Sujatha, Chudamani R, and Komal Swaminathan. “We had done a similar show in Coimbatore and this time, we are doing it in Chennai for the love of theatre and the audience who look forward to theatrical performances,” said Dharini Komal, actor, organiser of the show and owner of Komal Theatre. The stories performed were written between the 1960s and 1990s and this appealed to a crowd that was approximately aged above 40 years. The claps and cheers for every performance proved that most of the visuals and storylines evoked memories among the spectators. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Bimbam’ by Chudamani R talked about women who are tied to societal norms of marriage and their nuanced feelings of wanting to achieve aspirations in life. ‘Kalaiyil Eluntha Udan Kolai’ by Sujatha showed the fear people went through when they report something they have just witnessed and are nowhere involved in the crime. Komal Swaminathan’s ‘Manitha Uravu’ portrayed the reality of relationships. The last play was ‘Suriyan’ by Sujatha written in the 1970s. It indicated how brutal the future could be when parents have to lock their kids within four walls and not let them out in the sun because of environmental factors like ozone depletion, air pollution, and others. The art and artistes The challenge faced by the team was to bring in the same essence and feel they get when they read a story. Words build up a story and to live those words in imagination while reading is different than watching it performed live. Coding and capturing the same were the artistes on stage. “To maintain the soul of each story, we tried to maintain the same dialogues and narratives so that it is the same like the scenes we dreamt of while reading,” added Dharini. Twelve artistes played the role of twenty-four characters. With a three-to-nine ratio, the actresses shined as they appeared in multiple roles leaving a mark with each of them. Krithika Shurajit, who was a part of three plays, was well appreciated by the audience. Along with organising, Dharini multi-tasked as she also played the role of a yearning mother in ‘Manitha Uravu’. As all the performances came to an end, the curtains rolled up once again to get feedback from the audience. “Acting, technical support, scene setting, make-up, and the choice of short stories complimented each other. The actors did not play the character but have lived them,” said actor Delhi Ganesh. While the other guest, Nalli Kuppusamy Chetti shared, “The actors were so pleasing in their characters that I couldn’t recognise them when they appeared in other stories.” Looking at the performances and how the actors went into the skin of each character it was agreed upon unanimously that the “future of theatre is in great hands.”