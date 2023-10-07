The art of  rapping politics

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : How significant is our voice in society is a question we are often riddled with when we tend to challenge status quo. Imman Vijay, a choreographer-turned-rapper also had the same doubts when he started his journey as a rapper in 2020. “Namma kural ellam yaar keppanga?(Who will listen to my voice?),” he kept asking himself. While striving through the acts of injustice — based on caste, class, and gender — he witnesses and experiences in his daily life, he found that asking questions is important even if answers are not provided. Adding rhythm to curated questions, he made them into political rap songs. Imman, who is all set to release his latest album talks to CE about his journey of writing and creating raps.

From questions to curations

Kelvi ketta enna tharkolaiya, ketta kelvikku enna badil illaya?(Is asking questions a suicide? Aren’t there answers for the questions asked?), Imman asks in his first rap song Equality. “I used to write political poems. I used to pen down whatever I saw and was happening around me in poetry. But, just writing the poem wasn’t a strong political act; making it a rap music was.”

Azar aka MC AZY, a rapper from the city introduced him to Dudez in Madras, a rap community of more than 10 artistes in Chennai. After writing and making Equality, he took it to director Pa Ranjith and the song was released through Neelam Social’s YouTube Channel. The next song, Virus, produced by Meiarivu, spoke about coronavirus and caste. Pirivinai irundida teerathu yendha vyadiyum (Cannot cure any social diseases until discrimination prevails), go the lyrics in the song. His last release, Singara Chennai 2.0 produced by Sukumaran, talks about the plight of those from Chemmenchery, Perumbakkam and Kannagi Nagar who were denied land rights.

Speaking about the process of writing the songs, he says, “Making fun or stereotypically commercial hip-hop is much easier than writing a song that reflects the voice of the people. You need to read and understand what is happening around you for political raps. For Singara Chennai 2.0, I had to look into the history of Chennai and the developments so far. Throughout the different schemes and different governments, the working-class people were affected and stripped of their land. The biggest challenge is to condense every question and detail in three minutes.”

As an artiste, reflecting your perspective while observing the problems is important. Imman shares that he sees two Chennais — one of the working-class and another one of the people who are ignorant of the problems of the working class. He chooses to be with the first section.

Challenges and censorship

Imman takes inspiration from rappers like Nigavithran and Arivu. Currently, he is working on a folk song about honour killings in Tamil Nadu. “It is mostly done by the victim’s relatives or parents, especially the father. My question is how can a father murder his own child? Love is not a sin,” he says.

Even though Imman had expected censorship as he questioned the government and authorities through his lyrics, he admits that he hasn’t faced any issues so far. “ I am not saying anything wrong,” he says.

Competing commercial songs in the music industry is a challenge for indie artistes. “Sometimes, only if you spend a lot of money marketing the song, can you continue to sustain in the industry. Big labels might not always promote your song. Pitching to music apps like Spotify, Apple Music, etc., is another tedious work. There are only a few people who promote independent artistes who ask political questions,” shares the rapper who wants to start a political band of his own.

Apart from the rap, his song Ippadiku Maadu which is written from the perspective of a cow is also awaiting a release. He also hopes to tell the story of Che Guevara through a three-minute song. Imman wants to spread awareness to people through his voice and words. Following Dr BR Ambedkar’s message, he hopes to ‘Educate, Agitate, Organize’ and bring about a change.

