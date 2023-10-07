Home Cities Chennai

Vandalur Zoo worker injured in hippo attack

56-year-old Kumar suffered deep bite wounds in the neck, ribcage, leg and a fractured jaw. Kumar is undergoing treatment at SRM Global Hospital and he is stable.

A hippopotamus basks in the afternoon sun at the zoo in Chennai. (Martin Louis | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old senior animal keeper at Vandalur Zoo was injured after he was attacked by a hippopotamus on Friday morning. The incident took place at around 10:30 am while Kumar was trying to drive the animal into the night shelter to clear the bamboo growth and carry out other maintenance work. He suffered deep bite wounds in the neck, ribcage, leg and a fractured jaw. Kumar is undergoing treatment at SRM Global Hospital and he is stable.

Zoo director Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE, “The animal had almost gone inside the enclosure when she saw Kumar slip and fall. The sudden movement triggered the animal, which came charging and attacked him. This is possible because she has a calf and mothers are generally aggressive.” 

Manikanda Prabhu, the assistant director of the zoo, said as the mother was attacking the keeper, the other workers diverted the animal allowing a few others to rescue Kumar. “Within 15-20 minutes, we managed to take him to hospital. Otherwise, escaping a hippo attack is near impossible.” Sources said there is no CCTV coverage in this area.

