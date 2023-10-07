Home Cities Chennai

Will take over upkeep of Sidco IE in Korattur: Chennai Mayor

At the Makkalai Thedi Mayor event in Korattur, 474 petitioners were received from the public. A litany of issues, ranging from basic amenities to incomplete infrastructure work, were raised.

Published: 07th October 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor Priya receiving petitions during Makkalai Thedi Mayor event in Korattur on Friday | P Ravikumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the demands of the public for enhanced amenities at the Sidco industrial estate in Korattur, the corporation has decided to take over the maintenance of Sidco, said Mayor R Priya at the Makkalai Thedi Mayor event in Korattur on Friday.

A total of 474 petitioners were received from the public. A litany of issues, ranging from basic amenities to incomplete infrastructure work, were raised. “Korattur lake is being polluted by sewage and industrial effluents. As a result, groundwater quality has become worse,” said Anbukumar, a resident of Korattur.

Sanitation workers in the zone also petitioned for job regularisation. “We are working as contractual workers under the NULM programme, but we don’t get any leaves. Women workers should be provided with maternity leaves,” said Jayanthi, a sanitation worker.

Several petitioners also enquired about the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. “The government has extended the deadline for the scheme and helpline desks are functioning in all zones. People should make use of it to file an appeal,” Mayor Priya said.

Responding to questions on stormwater drain works, the Mayor said, “90% of works have been completed in the core city. In extended areas, like Kosasthalai and Kovalam, work will be completed by 2024 end.”
Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan.  Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel,  Maduravoyal MLA K Ganapathy, senior corporation and other department officials, local body representatives and DMK party functionaries were also present at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makkalai Thedi Mayor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp