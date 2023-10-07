Will take over upkeep of Sidco IE in Korattur: Chennai Mayor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the demands of the public for enhanced amenities at the Sidco industrial estate in Korattur, the corporation has decided to take over the maintenance of Sidco, said Mayor R Priya at the Makkalai Thedi Mayor event in Korattur on Friday.

A total of 474 petitioners were received from the public. A litany of issues, ranging from basic amenities to incomplete infrastructure work, were raised. “Korattur lake is being polluted by sewage and industrial effluents. As a result, groundwater quality has become worse,” said Anbukumar, a resident of Korattur.

Sanitation workers in the zone also petitioned for job regularisation. “We are working as contractual workers under the NULM programme, but we don’t get any leaves. Women workers should be provided with maternity leaves,” said Jayanthi, a sanitation worker.

Several petitioners also enquired about the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. “The government has extended the deadline for the scheme and helpline desks are functioning in all zones. People should make use of it to file an appeal,” Mayor Priya said.

Responding to questions on stormwater drain works, the Mayor said, “90% of works have been completed in the core city. In extended areas, like Kosasthalai and Kovalam, work will be completed by 2024 end.”

Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan. Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel, Maduravoyal MLA K Ganapathy, senior corporation and other department officials, local body representatives and DMK party functionaries were also present at the event.

