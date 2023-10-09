Frames of fragrance

Archita Raghu By

CHENNAI: When mere language fails us, flowers have come to the rescue as the subject of poetry or music, well-worn metaphors for love, or classroom lessons on nature’s magic. As a youngster, Naveenraj Gowthaman would marvel at the bursts of flowers — containing their own vocabulary — pinned onto the ribboned braids of his classmates, at Ottakudi, Thiruvarur. Years later, during numerous travels as a photographer through forests, dusty roads, and small towns, his eyes would continue to be drawn to these flowers.

This fascination and curiosity transformed into the Poochoodal Project. With over 1,700 snapshots dotting Naveenraj’s Instagram grid, some include snapshots of people adorning flowers. Long strings of kanakambaram wrapped around a woman’s bun during a festival, a sole chembarathi pinned onto a tiny girl’s ponytail, a curious parrot seated on an old woman’s shoulder poking at her mallipoo. “I wanted to capture how people wore flowers during festivals, or on a normal day, when they go to school, or the outskirts,” he says.

According to Naveenraj, the process of wearing flowers resembled a string of happiness, as people pick flowers from their gardens, put them onto their hair, and share them with others. “In villages, women wear different flowers and it would bring some kind of completion, they like what they’re wearing and are doing something they love. I felt like I should capture these small moments of happiness. Like putting on make-up or foundation, there’s so much creativity, precision, and aesthetics,” he mentions.

For this project, Naveenraj’s photos focused on the back of his subject’s hair and required them to turn around. “Many would not be okay with it, they would be scared. I would show them previous photos and convince them,” he says, adding trust and consent were crucial.

Strings of everyday joy

While growing up, the camera filtered into Naveenraj’s daily life and household albums filled with jittery photos of their family decked up during festivals. “My father was interested in photography. Since he was a Kamal fan, he would don get-ups like Kamal and would go to photo studios and put up those photos in the house,” explains Naveenraj. During college, armed with a phone camera, he would click snapshots of life in a hamlet, and people in the fields among others.

The photographer’s tryst with Chennai Weekend Clickers led him to a tight-knit group, a chance to explore unknown places, learn how to approach people and technical aspects, and figure out his focus. “When I had time, I would cover weddings, and my goal became to meet people, and click photos. Growing up, we would hear our thatha-paati’s stories; I wanted to (hear stories like those). Photography grew as a path. Unlike those who focus on wildlife, I wanted to capture people around us.”

In 2020, Naveenraj created the ‘Suyambu Project’, a black-and-white series of over 400 portraits of beaming women, for the Chennai Weekend Clickers’ photography challenge. “At that time, laughter and happiness were necessary in my life. It inspired me, and the 30-day project generated so much uncountable happiness, I didn’t want to stop and continued taking photos,” he says. The behind-the-scenes process, too, was a source of elation for Naveenraj as people often would ask him for small corrections, jokingly scold him and a spontaneous giggle would arrive. Later, the path to commercial photography was purely accidental, but embedded with the small joys and stories.

Lockdown lessons

The lockdown period brought a pause to Naveenraj’s travels across the state, and within the stifling four walls, he took to flipping through books on the Adivasi communities of Tamil Nadu. Post Covid, Naveenraj focused on documenting festivals of these communities scattered across Tamil Nadu, and this journey took him to the hamlets of the Toda communities in the misty Nilgiris, tales from Tirunelveli’s Kaani tribe, the intricate rituals of the ‘Paadai Kavadi’ Festival in Kumbakonam among others. There’s much to learn from the communities and their lifestyle, he says.

While documenting these festivals, Naveenraj flags the importance of learning from these communities, their natural medicine, and sustainable lifestyles. “But in Tamil Nadu, whichever party is in power there are issues of evicting communities from forests. Similar to how people were thrown out from the city to Kannagi Nagar, people from (these communities) have been thrown out of forests to places where there are no livelihood or education opportunities, because of political reasons,” he shares.

On advice for budding photographers, he says, “One person is a world, as the saying goes. In life or photography, it is just important to be a good, genuine human being, not hurt anyone and that’s enough. This is what I have learned in my travels.

We are small drops in an ocean-like world. It’s enough if we are true to ourselves,” As poet and writer Mary Oliver wrote, “If you suddenly and unexpectedly feel joy, don’t hesitate. Give in to it… Joy is not made to be a crumb.” Lingering on the often-unnoticed beauty of the everyday, this photographer’s camera is filled with snaps of small joys, whether in the form of laughter, festivals, or flowers.

Follow his works on @naveenraj-gowthaman

