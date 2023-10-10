Home Cities Chennai

Chennai woman injured in cow attack, corporation claims otherwise

"On Monday morning she was walking back home after procuring milk from a nearby shop."

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old woman sustained a fractured leg after she was attacked by a cow in Chromepet in the early hours of Monday. The victim was identified as Jothi from Thiruvalluvar Street in Chromepet.

“On Monday morning she was walking back home after procuring milk from a nearby shop. A cow, which was roaming on the road, suddenly attacked Jothi,” said a police officer. Passersby chased the cow away and rescued the woman.

However, corporation officials claimed the cow did not attack the woman. “The woman was walking away to avoid crossing paths with the cow and she slipped and fell and sustained injuries,” said an official.
Jothi was rushed to Chromepet Government Hospital. Police said she sustained injuries to her stomach and a right leg fracture. Chitlapakkam police registered a case.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior corporation official said they have fined the owner of the cow for letting it out in the open. “We have fined 11 people, Rs 2,00 each, including the owner of the cow in question,” said the official.

