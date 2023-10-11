Home Cities Chennai

324 roads in Chennai & suburbs in bad shape, says survey

Prioritise work based on need, don’t lay roads in haste, say activists

Published: 11th October 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 09:38 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 324 roads in the city and suburbs are in bad shape, according to a citizen audit report released here on Tuesday. The report revealed that 192 roads in Chennai corporation and 132 roads in the suburban areas are in a battered condition.

Of the 192 roads identified in Chennai, 132 roads need to be relaid and 60 roads need patchwork. Valasaravakkam and Sholinganallur topped the chart with 39 and 26 poor roads respectively. Poor quality of roads, incomplete patchwork, and heightened roads due to lack of milling were among the major problems identified in the report, compiled by the Arappor Iyakkam.

“The corporation needs to prioritise road works based on need, instead of hastily laying roads,” said civic activist Raghukumar Choodamani. Among the 132 poor roads identified in the suburbs, 101 roads are in Chengalpattu and 31 roads in Tiruvallur. Perumbakkam and Medavakkam topped the chart with 22 and 20 poor roads respectively.

Metro works and the diversion of traffic are the major reasons for delays in road works in Perumbakkam. “Our area has been ignored for a long time. Metro work has prolonged the road work in interior areas,” said Kanimozhi, a resident of Perumbakkam.

Saadhik Basha, an activist from Medavakkam told TNIE, “After escalation, road work has started in few areas, but more than 15 emergency roads in Medavakkam are still in poor condition.” According to the corporation, out of ongoing works on 11,248 roads, 3,877 interior roads have been completed.

“Quality of road work needs to be monitored. If the road condition deteriorates quickly, contractors and officials need to be held accountable, “ said Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the NGO.

