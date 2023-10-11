Arun Kumar shines for Thiruthani CC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : V Arun Kumar’s 6 for 25 came in handy for Thiruthani Cricket Club to beat Jaya Educational Group RC by 43 runs in a Third Division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur District Cricket Association league championship.

Brief scores

III Division: WABCO India RC 102 in 25 ovs (MP Victor Emmanuel 3/33, Roshan Akthar 3/6) lost to Sri Vaishnavi CC 103/2 in 19.1 ovs (MP Victor Emmanuel 35, J Vasanth 32, S Prem Kumar 32 n.o.).

Thiruthani CC 151/8 in 30 ovs (P Satheesh 26, BK Venkatesh 33, B Manikandan 3/26, V Poovendhan 3/44) bt Jaya Educational Group RC 108 in 29.1 ovs (B Divakar 26, V Arun Kumar 6/25).

HCL cyclothon on Oct 15

HCL will bring in one of the most anticipated cycling events to Chennai to increase awareness about cycling as a healthier and sustainable lifestyle choice.

The cyclothon event will cater to both professional and amateur cyclists, providing them with a platform to participate, learn and excel. It will be held on Oct 15, with the starting point/venue being Mayajal Multiplex, ECR, Chennai.

The professional road race (55km) will be at 5:55 a.m.; Amateur road race Flag-off (55km) at 6:30 a.m.; MTB Race Flag-off (24km) 7:15 a.m.; Green Ride Flag-off (15km) 7:45 a.m.

Praveen guides Lucas TVS to victory

G Praveen Kumar’s 6 for 16 propelled Lucas TVS to defeat Air Force Station Avadi by 54 runs in the 19th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Brief scores

Group A: Lucas TVS 158/6 in 30 ovs (S Karthick 57 n.o, TSR Venkateswara 47) bt Air Force Station, Avadi 104 in 25 ovs (G Praveen Kumar (6/16).



