Home Cities Chennai

Arun Kumar shines for Thiruthani CC

The cyclothon event will cater to both professional and amateur cyclists, providing them with a platform to participate, learn and excel.

Published: 11th October 2023 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : V  Arun Kumar’s 6 for 25 came in handy for Thiruthani Cricket Club to beat Jaya Educational Group RC by 43 runs in a Third Division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur District Cricket Association league championship.

Brief scores
III Division: WABCO India RC 102 in 25 ovs (MP Victor Emmanuel 3/33, Roshan Akthar 3/6) lost to Sri Vaishnavi CC 103/2 in 19.1 ovs (MP Victor Emmanuel 35, J Vasanth 32, S Prem Kumar 32 n.o.).

Thiruthani CC 151/8 in 30 ovs (P Satheesh 26, BK Venkatesh 33, B Manikandan 3/26, V Poovendhan 3/44) bt Jaya Educational Group RC 108 in 29.1 ovs  (B Divakar 26, V Arun Kumar 6/25).

HCL cyclothon on Oct 15
HCL will bring in one of the most anticipated cycling events to Chennai to increase awareness about cycling as a healthier and sustainable lifestyle choice.

The cyclothon event will cater to both professional and amateur cyclists, providing them with a platform to participate, learn and excel. It will be held on Oct 15, with the starting point/venue being Mayajal Multiplex, ECR, Chennai.

The professional road race (55km) will be at 5:55 a.m.; Amateur road race Flag-off (55km) at 6:30 a.m.; MTB Race Flag-off (24km) 7:15 a.m.; Green Ride Flag-off (15km) 7:45 a.m.

Praveen guides Lucas TVS to victory
G Praveen Kumar’s 6 for 16 propelled Lucas TVS to defeat Air Force Station Avadi by 54 runs in the 19th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy.

Brief scores
Group A:  Lucas TVS 158/6 in 30 ovs (S Karthick 57 n.o, TSR Venkateswara 47) bt Air Force Station, Avadi 104 in 25 ovs (G Praveen Kumar (6/16).
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp