Brewing bountiful brunch

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the chefs at Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa, the Sunday brunch is not just a collection of dishes. It is a celebration of flavours, both traditional and continental. A recent addition to the hotel, the extended food fiesta hours at Seagull restaurant was introduced from the last week of August.

Already, the team has been receiving positive responses. The meal prep begins on Saturday as the chefs gather in their kitchen, armed with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. From handpicked fruits to succulent meats and aromatic spices, every component plays a pivotal role in the final masterpiece.

“We begin the preparations from Saturday afternoon. The cleaning of seafood, the gathering of other ingredients, all these things are looked into. From 8 am on Sunday, one batch will start the cooking and another batch will join from 10 am,” shares Atish Ramachandran, executive chef of Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa.

Behind the scenes

Speaking about the idea behind the Big Sunday Brunch, Atish says, “The idea came to us when a lot of people at the hotel started coming late to breakfast. By 10.30 am, the breakfast will be over. A lot of people suggested we do a brunch which will be also an extension of the breakfast but with a specially curated menu. So now we have brunch from 11.30 am till 4.00 pm.” For variety, a few traditional items from the breakfast like dosa will be removed and additions like appam will be made, the chef adds.

What’s on the plate

The chef highlights that the best part of their buffet is the hotel’s dessert section. He says, “We have a wide variety of sweets ranging from Indian mithais like besan ka laddoo, ragi laddoo, Mysore pak, coffee rasmalai, to fancy sweets, flavoured yogurts and pastries.” For the kids, there is an exclusive section of candy floss, waffles, pancakes, and chocolates.

The chef has also taken inspiration and authentic taste from his hometown Kerala while curating the menu. “In my place, the usual breakfast is appam with mutton or chicken stew. We also have a chaat section which is handled by Dayanand who is from Bihar. We also have other chefs and staff from different parts of the country, curating the brunch which has almost 50 varieties of items,” shares the chef.

Apart from the usual menu, there are also garden-fresh salads, tasty seafood grills, tempting charcuterie, Asian woks, flavourful crab curry, and sumptuous whole roasts. The chef guarantees that the baguette sandwiches with smoked salmon, ham, or grilled vegetables are also a must-try. For everyone in the mood for a refreshing drink, the mocktail counter provides a lot of options.

Visit Seagull at Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa for their Sunday Brunch from 11:30 am to 4:00 pm. The prices are Rs 2,850 plus taxes for food only, Rs 3,950 plus taxes for food and beverages, and Rs 4,450 plus taxes for a sparkling brunch.

For more details and table reservations, call 044 64804425.

