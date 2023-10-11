Coca-Cola India: ICC’s initiative

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: During the men’s cricket World Cup 2023 Coca-Cola India and ICC together will bring in an excitement for cricket with a commitment to sustainability.

At the match opening ceremony of the World Cup Coca-Cola India and ICC introduced National flags made from post-consumer PET bottles. These PET bottles were recycled to produce yarn which was subsequently used for the flags. These flags will be used during the ‘national anthem ceremony’ before each match takes place in the stadiums.

Heralding a new era of environmental responsibility, Coca-Cola India has enabled the creation of national flags of the ten playing nations, and ten ICC unity flags. This makes Coca-Cola India the first company in the world to introduce recycled PET national flags in the sport of cricket, setting a precedent for future events.

Approximately, 11,000 PET bottles were used for creating one national flag and approximately 2,000 bottles were used to create an ICC Unity Flag.

