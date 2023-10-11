Keeping up with kanji   

Ameena Mehrin P H and Aparna Baiju E By

CHENNAI: The humble dish kanji has always been a global dish. In England, it is porridge made of oats and in China, it is called congee, or more accurately zhou in Mandarin and juk in Cantonese. Russians have kasha made of buckwheat. And Italians consume polenta made of cornmeal.

The kanji has adapted to various cultures and climates throughout history. Though basic and easy to prepare, it is a wholesome dish and rich in nutrients. Kanji can be sweet or savoury and can be paired with literally any side dish. The most important characteristic is that the kanji itself is cost effective which is often crucial for people living in areas where resources are limited.

The porridge, historians say, evolved among agricultural societies that practised grain cultivation starting from the Neolithic period. However, the modern-day western oats porridge originated in medieval Scotland. The Scottish porridge is prepared by gently boiling oat flakes in water or milk, with a touch of butter and a final pinch of salt. And slowly it evolved into a common breakfast dish often sweetened with sugar or honey. Several toppings like fresh fruits, granola, dry fruits, chia seeds and many more are added to enhance the taste of it.

Not just Scotland, in Switzerland too, people found solace in oatmeal porridge amid the harsh winters. This filling and easy-to-prepare dish became a lifeline for farmers and their horses navigating the Alpine peaks, battling the cold.

In Kerala, the kanji is prepared by boiling rice with water and adding a pinch of salt. From pickle to pappadam and fish fry, anything can accompany a plate of hot kanji. In Tamil Nadu, the kanji is almost paste like made with mashed rice (any variety) or even millets. Tempered with onions and curry leaves, it often requires no side-dish to go along with it.

During Ramzan, devotees prepare Nombu kanji cooked in coconut milk by adding spices like turmeric, ginger, pepper and onion. A sweeter version called Thari kanji is also prepared in some households with rava, ghee and roasted dry fruits, and is often served during Iftar.

People around the world have embraced the varieties of porridge, experimenting with grains, fruits, nuts, and spices. Although the modern generation chases the distinctive tastes of fast food, kanji will continues to hold its place in many a hearts and plates.

KOZHI KANJI

(by Munseena Mohammed)

Ingredients

Jeerakashala rice: ½ cup

Boneless chicken: 4 pieces

Pepper powder: 1 tsp

Second milk of coconut: 1 and ½ cup

Tomato: 1

Onion: 1, Salt: to taste

First milk of coconut: as needed

Method

Add rice, chicken, pepper powder, coconut second milk, tomato, onion and salt to a cooker and let it cook. Smash it well using a spoon and add the first milk as needed and mix well. Turn off the flame when it starts to boil. Serve it hot.

THENGA PAAL KANJI

(by Sulekha Nair)

Ingredients

Parboiled rice: 1 cup

Water: 4 cups

Fenugreek seeds: 1 tsp

Garlic: 8-10 pods (sliced)

Thick coconut milk: 2-3 cups

Salt: to taste

Method

Cook rice in water to get gruel like consistency and add fenugreek seeds and garlic. Add the coconut milk and use a ladle to mash the cooked rice. Add more coconut milk or water to get desired consistency. Add salt, stir and serve.

RAGI KANJI

Ingredients

Ragi: 2 tbsp

Curd: 1/2 cup

Small onion: 1

Ginger: 1 tsp

Green chillies: 1 tsp

Mustard seeds:

1 tsp, Oil: 1 tsp

Curry leaves: 2 sprig

Coriander leaves: 2 tbsp

Water: 2 cups

Salt: to taste

(by Sheenam K Malhotra)

Method

Start by toasting ragi in a pan for 2-3 minutes. Turn off the flame and add 1 cup of water, keep whisking it so that it does not form any lumps. Turn on the flame and keep mixing until it forms a silky thick paste. Let it cool down. Now into a bowl, add yogurt with 1 cup of water and whisk it. Add ragi, and the tadka.

OATMEAL

Ingredients

Oats: ½ cup, Milk: 1 cup, Sweetener of choice: sugar, honey, maple syrup, etc

Salt: to taste

Toppings: Granola, banana, blue berries, strawberries

Method: Boil milk in a pan and add oats, salt and cook well. Add sweetener of choice and transfer to a bowl. Add the toppings and serve.

OATS KANJI

(by Rajeshwari Vijayanand)

Ingredients

Instant oats: ½ cup

Garlic: 6 flakes

Carrot: 3 tbsp (chopped)

Tomato: ½ (chopped)

Green chilli: 1 (chopped)

Fennel: ¼ tsp (crushed)

Coriander leaves: 2 tbsp (chopped), Salt: to taste

Grated coconut: ¼ cup (or low fat milk)

Method: Pressure cook everything except coconut milk. Fill up with enough water, cook up to 2 whistles. Open the cooker and mash it well. Make sure you mash the garlic properly so that the flavor blends well. Extract milk from the coconut by grinding it with lukewarm water. Add the extracted milk or low fat milk to the porridge and mix well. Heat it up gently.

