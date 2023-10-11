Revenge killing: Auto driver murdered in Ambattur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old autorickshaw driver was murdered by a gang in Ambattur on Monday night. Police suspect it was in retaliation to a previous murder. The deceased is Maxwell from Shanmugapuram in Ambattur. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Police said one of his sons, Moses, is a history-sheeter. On Monday night, Maxwell entered his house from a nearby Tasmac outlet at around 9 pm. He was alone at home when a group of five men barged into the house and hacked him to death with machetes, said the police.

The neighbours who heard the screams informed the police and the ambulance. The ambulance crew declared Maxwell dead and the body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

After preliminary investigations, police said Maxwell’s son Moses and nine others had murdered Udhayakumar in May. “Moses was recently released on bail. Udhayakumar’s mother, whom we suspect is the mastermind in the latest killing, is absconding. We suspect the gang had targeted Moses but instead murdered Maxwell on Monday since he was not present at the house,” said a senior police officer. Ambattur police registered a case.

